68 trainees inducted as forest guards

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 16

The passing-out parade of five female and 63 male forest guard trainees of the 56th and 57th batches of the induction course, respectively, was held at the Training Division, Bassi Jana, Hoshiarpur, today. During the event, results of the examination were announced by Principal Chief Forest Conservator RK Mishra, who was the chief guest of the day.

Divisional Forest Officer (Training) Rajesh Kumar said during the training course, candidates were taken on tours to different places in Punjab and outside, including Hoshiarpur, Dholbaha, Mehngrowal, Talwara, SFRI Ladhowal, Ludhiana, and Chhatbir Zoo among other places.

Candidates were taken on tours to Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, Rajaji National Park, Uttarakhand, Haridwar and Gagret Katha Factory. On the last day of the course, a written examination and sports competitions were held.

During this course, forest guard trainees were given written and practical knowledge by experts on forest and wildlife protection, forestry, engineering and various other subjects that is useful during the duty. They were also given training to remain physically fit and disciplined. PT drill was held every morning and games in the evening for the trainees.

Nidhi Srivastva, Chief Conservator of Forest (Hills), Satnam Singh, Forest Guard Search and Training Circle, SFRI, Ladhowal, Nalin Yadav, Divisional Forest Officer, Amarinder Singh, Range Officer, and Gurdeep Singh, Forest Range Officer and course in-charge, were present on the occasion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur