7.5 kg ovarian tumour removed from 85-year-old woman

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 8

Doctors of the New Ruby Hospital conducted a rare surgery, relieving an 85-year-old woman of a 7.5 kg ovarian tumour, in a rare feat pulled off with a patient of this age.

The woman underwent removal of the left ovarian tumour under general anaesthesia by Dr Harneet, Dr Puneet Pal Singh Grover and Dr Abhujot. The patient hailing from Jalandhar reported to the hospital with severe pain in abdomen, vomiting and general weakness.