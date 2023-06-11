7 booked for cheating people on pretext of sending them abroad

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 10

The district police have booked seven persons on the charges of cheating several persons on the pretext of sending them abroad.

According to information, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Bhajjlan village, has lodged a complaint with the Garhshankar police that travel agent Sukhveer Singh, his father Raghveer Singh, and Jatinder Singh took Rs 6 lakh from him to send him to Greece. After that they neither sent him abroad nor returned his money. After investigating the complaint, the police booked the three accused and registered a case against them.

In another case of fraud, Sikandarpal Singh, a resident of Masitpal Kot, told the Tanda police that travel agent Gurjeet Singh, a resident of New Dashmesh Nagar, Jalandhar, and Omkar Singh, a resident of Rama Mandi, Jalandhar, had promised of sending his brother and cousin abroad. He said the accused allegedly took Rs 6.5 lakh from him, but after that they neither sent them abroad nor returned the money. The police have booked both the accused. In a similar case, Baljinder Singh, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, Tanda, told the police that travel agent Shashi, a resident of Jalandhar, took Rs 8.20 lakh from him on the pretext of sending his son Gurpreet Singh to Canada. After investigation, the police have registered a case of fraud.

Meanwhile, Jagdev Singh, a resident of Majhar village, Kangra district, has lodged a complaint with the Mukerian police that Rajeev Thakur, a resident of Mojewal village of tehsil Mukerian, allegedly cheated him of Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of getting his son Vikramjeet Singh recruited in the MES. The police have registered a case and started further proceedings.