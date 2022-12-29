 7-day NSS Camp at Hansraj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya : The Tribune India

campus notes

7-day NSS Camp at Hansraj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

HMV Students visit houses at a village in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: On the fifth day of seven-day NSS camp being organised at Hansraj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, the volunteers visited Gakhal village and imparted awareness pertaining to the segregation of wet garbage and dry garbage and e-linking of voter card with Aadhar card to the people of the village. Volunteers asked and provided the information about the e-linking of voter card with Aadhar card to the members of the village. Sukhwant Singh, Sarpanch of the village, and Kulwinder Singh (state awardee) and general secretary of Gurudwara Hemkunt Sahib Gakhal, welcomed and thanked the NSS unit of the college to visit their village again and making the residents of their village aware.

Collage-Making contest at lyallpur

The School of management of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus celebrated the National Cooperative Week for spreading the awareness on cooperatives and their role in economic development among the young generation. In lieu of it, a collage making event was organised and the theme of the event was, ‘Cooperatives build a better world’. In the contest, Geetanjali and Snehpreet got the first position, Namanpreet Kaur and Raskirat Kaur secured second position and Preeti bagged third position. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, director academic affairs, congratulated the Department of Management for organising the event. Dr SK Sood, director LKCTC, lauded the efforts of the Department of Management and motivated the students to participate in such events.

Eklavya observes Shaheedi Diwas

Eklavya School paid respects to the divine souls, who were martyred, and reminded everyone of the supreme sacrifice of the Sikh Gurus. Chairman JK Gupta of Eklavya School talked about the details of the cause and bravery shown by the four Sahibzadas in face of brutal cruelty and real situation of opting for rare, unique, and parallel sacrifice at the hands of Mughal forces. Seerat Kaur and Dilmeet, students of Class VI, delivered a speech in the morning assembly about the martyrdom of the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh. Director Seema Handa addressed the students that how Sahibzadas displayed their qualities of courage and steadfastness and said values in the form of religious teachings should be inculcated in the students. A special screening of the movie ‘Chaar Sahibzade’ was held for the students.

Educational scheme launched

‘Future Path’, an education scheme, was launched on the campus of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women by Balbir Kaur, president of KCL Institutions. While addressing on the occasion, Dr Navjot, principal of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, said the ‘Future Path’ would be run under the leadership of Colonel MS Chadha and engineer Sukhbahar Singh and it was ready to play an important role in the field of education. Through this, the current education would get a novel perspective and employment opportunities would also be made available to the students. Col Chadha gave information about ‘Future Path’ and said its purpose was to uplift the society through education. Students would be given free education in the month of January and special concessions in the fee would be given to the students of Lyallpur Khalsa College Institutions. Here, the training for the PCS, banking, CDS, IELTS etc will be given by teachers.

Inter-School Competition at st soldier

Students of St Soldier Divine Public School, Kartarpur, brought laurels to the institution by securing first prizes in the inter-school competition organised by Mata Gujri Khalsa College. Principal Vani Jain said 25 schools had participated in it and various competitions were organised. Pratipal Kaur got the first prize in declamation, Sehajpreet Singh in dumala tying, Barjinder Singh in cartooning, Komal Kaur in mimicry, Sehajpreet in fancy dress, Shajid and team in quiz, Jasmine, Arun and Shajid in science model making. Manveer got the second prize in collage making, Pritpal and Manveer in business model, Sharanpreet Kaur in mehendi and Komal Kaur in slogan writing and Gurtirath Kaur in rangoli, Sariya in poetry, Marian in folk song, Tanmeet and team in gidda got third prizes. The students gave the credit of their success to the teachers.

Mathematics Day observed at PCM SD

Ramanujan Society of Mathematics from PCM SD Collegiate Senior Secondary School for Girls organised ‘Poster Presentation Competition’ on the occasion of the Mathematics day. Students of SSC I and SSC II showed their presentation skills through these posters. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, Senior vice-president Vinod Dada and principal Pooja Parashar and collegiate block in-charge Sushma Sharma congratulated the students for their participation. They also appreciated the efforts of the Department of Mathematics for organising the activity.

Industrial training sessions at KMV

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s Department of Management and Secretarial Practices organised a two-day visit to attend the training sessions on Corel Draw and Adobe Photoshop at GTB Infotech. In the first training session, students were acquainted with the practical usage of various softwares like Adobe Photoshop and the tools within these software like photo editing, poster making, and graphic designing. The second day of the training session was on Corel Draw. In this session, students learnt about various uses of Corel Draw like magazine designing, newspaper designing, illustration making and logo making, etc. Students also got the practical experience of making visiting cards and also gained knowledge about various tools and techniques of designing and formatting. The sessions in both days of the workshop were very informative and interactive.

