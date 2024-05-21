7 held for providing shelter to gangsters, weapons seized

Nawanshahr, May 20
The police today claimed to have arrested seven members of a gang who used to provide accommodation to gangsters. The police also recovered illegal weapons from their possession.
Those arrested have been identified as Deepak Kumar Deepu, Prabhjot Singh, Simrandeep Singh, Amanpreet Singh, Lakhwinder Kumar, Mohit Dhir and Manaav Baaloo, all of them in their 20s.
The police said the suspects used to provide accommodation to gangsters apart from weapon handling and transportation.
“All of them are unemployed,” a police official said.
A case under the NDPS Act was already registered against Deepak Kumar.
Addressing a press conference, the police said the suspects used to transport illegal weapons and ammunitions to other places. “They used to keep weapons with them and act according to the instructions by gangsters,” the police said.
