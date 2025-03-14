7 mobile phones recovered from three jail inmates

The Central Jail administration has recovered seven mobiles and one SIM from different places during a surprise check on the jail premises.

The police have registered a case against three accused.

According to information, Assistant Superintendent Sukhwinder Ram posted in the Central Jail said during the raid conducted in barrack number 14, the jail administration had recovered a mobile from undertrial David, resident of Alowal.

While three mobile phones of different types hidden in the bathroom wall of barrack number 17 of the jail had been recovered. He said undertrial Zayed Mohammad, lodged in barrack number 17, used the phone.

After getting information, the mobile phone had been recovered from him. He said in another case, two mobile phones hidden in the bathroom of barrack number 22 have been recovered.

Assistant Superintendent Manjit Singh posted in the jail said when prisoner Kulwinder Singh returned to the jail after hearing a case in the court, the staff recovered a SIM from him during his search. The police have started further action after registering all cases.