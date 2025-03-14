DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / 7 mobile phones recovered from three jail inmates

7 mobile phones recovered from three jail inmates

The Central Jail administration has recovered seven mobiles and one SIM from different places during a surprise check on the jail premises. The police have registered a case against three accused. According to information, Assistant Superintendent Sukhwinder Ram posted in...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 04:25 AM Mar 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Central Jail administration has recovered seven mobiles and one SIM from different places during a surprise check on the jail premises.

The police have registered a case against three accused.

According to information, Assistant Superintendent Sukhwinder Ram posted in the Central Jail said during the raid conducted in barrack number 14, the jail administration had recovered a mobile from undertrial David, resident of Alowal.

Advertisement

While three mobile phones of different types hidden in the bathroom wall of barrack number 17 of the jail had been recovered. He said undertrial Zayed Mohammad, lodged in barrack number 17, used the phone.

After getting information, the mobile phone had been recovered from him. He said in another case, two mobile phones hidden in the bathroom of barrack number 22 have been recovered.

Advertisement

Assistant Superintendent Manjit Singh posted in the jail said when prisoner Kulwinder Singh returned to the jail after hearing a case in the court, the staff recovered a SIM from him during his search. The police have started further action after registering all cases.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper