7 observers review poll process in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, February 2

Seven observers appointed by the Election Commission on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing election process in the four Assembly constituencies of Kapurthala district along with Deputy Commissioner Deepti Uppal and SSP Dayama Harish Om Parkash.

The observers included expenditure observer Ashish Kumar for Bholath Assembly segment, Om Parkash Yadav for Kapurthala and Phagwara Assembly constituencies and Mohammad Manzarul Hassan for Sultanpur Lodhi. DH Parmar is the police observer for the whole district.

General observers are Sudhakar Bapurao Telenag for Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly constituencies whereas Ashwini Kumar Yadav for Phagwara and Shivraj S Patil for Bholath segment.

The observers, while showing satisfaction over the preparations of the district administration, said only the GPS-enabled vehicles to carry the EVMs. They also said that all 793 polling booths must be covered under web casting.

They also advocated strengthening of the inter-district nakas especially on national highway to Amritsar and in Phagwara Assembly constituency. They also asked the officials to obtain all kind of information regarding the suspicious transactions via banks to stop the misuse of money in the elections.

A PowerPoint presentation was also shown by the DC, which included the poll-related data and geographical status of the district. She also talked about the 12-D forms given to enable the above 80 years and physically challenged people to cast their vote from home.

She said as per the final voter list, the district have 6,27,259 voters, which include 3,27,402 men and 299826 women. Besides that 4,136 are physically challenged voters.

The SSP said the district has adequate security forces and till now more than Rs 10 lakh unaccounted cash has been seized. He also said after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), 23 FIRs have been registered.