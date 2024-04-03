7 persons rounded up in Phagwara

Phagwara, April 2
The district police, headed by Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta, launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Kapurthala district.
The police, headed by Phagwara SP Roopinder Kaur Bhatti, conducted a special cordon and search operation (CASO) at the bus stand and the railway station here today.
While talking to The Tribune here this evening, SP Bhatti said CASO was conducted from 11 am to 4 pm. Police teams frisked people at the railway station and bus stand. They also rounded up suspicious persons for verification.
She said five vehicles were impounded, 13 challans were issued for violation and seven persons were rounded up for preventive action during the operation here.
SSP Vatsala Gupta, who monitored the entire operation, said all SPs and DSPs were asked to deploy police teams at the railway station and the bus stand under their supervision.
She said the cops had been instructed to deal with every person in a polite manner while frisking them during this operation. Law and order would be maintained at every cost in the district.
