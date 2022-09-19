7 players win gold in Punjab games

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 18

The Kheda Vatan Punjab Dean is going on with much fervour and gaiety in Jalandhar. In kho kho under-17 girls’ competition, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Adarsh Nagar, won gold by defeating Government Senior Secondary School, Beas Pind; Government High School, Gandhi Camp, won bronze by beating Government Senior Secondary School, Kanhan Dehsian.

In the under-17 category for boys, Government Senior Secondary School, Udhopur Barsala, won gold by beating Government High School Nagar (Phillaur), Government Senior Secondary School, Bhatnura, won bronze.

In football under-21 (Boys), Guru Football Club, Jalandhar, won gold by defeating Doaba United Club, Adampur. In judo under-17 (Girls) in the 40-kg category, Nehru Garden School shone by bagging gold (Sanjana), silver (Niharika) and bronze (Raji). In the 44-kg category, too, Neha of Nehru Garden School won gold. However, in 48-kg category, Vanshika of Chanakya School bagged the gold medal.

In badminton, all semi-finals were played today. In under-14 (boys) competition, Viren Seth beat Viraj Sharma by 15-14. In boxing under-21 (girls) 45 to 48-kg category, Nisha of Government Senior Secondary School, Phillaur, won gold. In 48 to 50-kg category, Manmeet of Sports College Boxing Centre bagged the gold medal. In 50-52 kg, Vijay Laxmi of Khalsa College secured gold. In 57-60 kg, Samdisha of Sports School Boxing Centre won gold.