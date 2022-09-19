7 players win gold in Punjab games

Jalandhar, September 18
The Kheda Vatan Punjab Dean is going on with much fervour and gaiety in Jalandhar. In kho kho under-17 girls’ competition, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Adarsh Nagar, won gold by defeating Government Senior Secondary School, Beas Pind; Government High School, Gandhi Camp, won bronze by beating Government Senior Secondary School, Kanhan Dehsian.
In the under-17 category for boys, Government Senior Secondary School, Udhopur Barsala, won gold by beating Government High School Nagar (Phillaur), Government Senior Secondary School, Bhatnura, won bronze.
In football under-21 (Boys), Guru Football Club, Jalandhar, won gold by defeating Doaba United Club, Adampur. In judo under-17 (Girls) in the 40-kg category, Nehru Garden School shone by bagging gold (Sanjana), silver (Niharika) and bronze (Raji). In the 44-kg category, too, Neha of Nehru Garden School won gold. However, in 48-kg category, Vanshika of Chanakya School bagged the gold medal.
In badminton, all semi-finals were played today. In under-14 (boys) competition, Viren Seth beat Viraj Sharma by 15-14. In boxing under-21 (girls) 45 to 48-kg category, Nisha of Government Senior Secondary School, Phillaur, won gold. In 48 to 50-kg category, Manmeet of Sports College Boxing Centre bagged the gold medal. In 50-52 kg, Vijay Laxmi of Khalsa College secured gold. In 57-60 kg, Samdisha of Sports School Boxing Centre won gold.
