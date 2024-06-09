7 Sainik School students pass out from IMA

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 8

It was a big day for the seven buddies from Sainik School Kapurthala to be a part of the passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.

Seven childhood chums, who are commissioned as Lieutenant, got a group picture clicked and had especially invited their seniors to be a part of the occasion with them. The youth include Lieut Akashdeep from 17 J&K LI, Lieut Prabhat Kumar Sharma from 10 Sikh, Lieut Manjeet Gupta of 4 Maratha LI, Lieut Arshdeep Singh from 88 Armed Regiment, Lieut Amit Parkash from 20 Sikh, Lieut Tushant from Central India Horse and Lieut Ranbir Singh from 230 Med Regiment (Artillery).

The boys said they had all joined the school in 2013 and had passed out in 2020. While Lieut Akashdeep is from Tajuchak village of Amritsar, Arshdeep is from Hoshiarpur, Ranbir is from Gurdaspur, Tushant is from Pathankot, Amit Parkash is from Bihar, Prabhat and Manjeet Gupta from the UP.

The 21-year-old youths said while the school had brought them together from different places across the country and now the call of their duty was taking them to different directions. "So it was indeed quite an emotional moment for us", they said. They said that they went back to their natives places with their parents after the ceremony. "We shall be at home till we join our duties on June 29", they said.

Sharing his story, Lieut Akashdeep Singh said, "My grandfather Mukhtar S was a sepoy in the Army and it was his dream to see me in the forces. My father Sajjan Singh is a farmer and he got me admitted to Sainik School for a proper training. It was the school which groomed us for a regimented life. Our teachers helped us prepare for the written tests and give practice sessions for appearing before the SSB teams."

DIG Punjab Police Rajpal S Sandhu, president, Old Boys Association of the School, said it was indeed a big moment for the school as seven of them would now be together. He added, "Two more boys - Raunak Kumar and Samay S Rajput from the school of the same batch shall pass out from the Air Force Academy on June 15. A more proud moment for the school is that both Kumar and Rajput have been selected as fighter pilots.”

