7-yr-old boy from city sets Guinness World Record

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 30

Seven-year-old Vihaan Dogra from Jalandhar is a magical kid. At such a young age, he has set a Guinness World Record for identifying 57 country calling codes in just one minute. Vihaan is in Class 5. Kiran Kumari Sharma, mother of this small wonder, said looking at his intelligence at this age, the school had given admission to Vihaan directly in Class 5. While Vihaan’s mother is a housewife, his father works with a pharmaceutical company.

“He can tell the country’s name by looking at the map’s outlines and is a holder of India and Asia’s record too,” the proud mother said.

She further informed that Vihaan loves to learn world map which is why he can tell everything. “When he was small, I ensured to provide educative environment around him. I would put up maps, alphabets in his room, this is how he developed the interest,” she informed.

The proud mother further said these days Vihaan was learning trigonometry. “He already knows every element in periodic table. He shares that he wants to do research in the US. His interest is in chemistry and physics,” Sharma said.

“My son only speaks in either British or American English. He understands every language but replies only in English. His choices are always different,” Sharma said.