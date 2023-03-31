7-yr-old boy from city sets Guinness World Record

Jalandhar, March 30
Seven-year-old Vihaan Dogra from Jalandhar is a magical kid. At such a young age, he has set a Guinness World Record for identifying 57 country calling codes in just one minute. Vihaan is in Class 5. Kiran Kumari Sharma, mother of this small wonder, said looking at his intelligence at this age, the school had given admission to Vihaan directly in Class 5. While Vihaan’s mother is a housewife, his father works with a pharmaceutical company.
“He can tell the country’s name by looking at the map’s outlines and is a holder of India and Asia’s record too,” the proud mother said.
She further informed that Vihaan loves to learn world map which is why he can tell everything. “When he was small, I ensured to provide educative environment around him. I would put up maps, alphabets in his room, this is how he developed the interest,” she informed.
The proud mother further said these days Vihaan was learning trigonometry. “He already knows every element in periodic table. He shares that he wants to do research in the US. His interest is in chemistry and physics,” Sharma said.
“My son only speaks in either British or American English. He understands every language but replies only in English. His choices are always different,” Sharma said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot