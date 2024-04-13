70 fire incidents on average during crop harvesting every year

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 12

Almost every year, the Fire Department has to tackle up to 70 fire incidents during 10 days of the wheat harvesting season. Notably, several cases are reported when crop harvesting starts. Sometimes it becomes difficult to control the fire that goes out of control. The crop harvesting first starts in the Mehatpur and Nakodar areas of Jalandhar district.

“Sometimes, fire spreads up to 4 km from one field to other,” said an official.

Rajinder Singh Sahota, an official from the Fire Department, said they always ask farmers to keep a strict vigil on their fields during the harvesting season. He said, “Farmers must ensure that no beedi, cigarette or any other inflammable item comes near fields.” He said, “Even if a small amount of wheat stubble or anything is burnt, it can create havoc in fields.”

“The ongoing wheat harvesting season is a challenge as several incidents of fire occur in fields. We have to call people from other blocks for help in case there is a huge fire as it becomes difficult to control the blaze,” a senior official said.

“Now, that the harvesting season has begun, officials are on their toes to tackle any untoward situation,” he said.

“Last year too, we had to keep 20 to 25 fire tenders ready so that every fire incident could be tackled and brought under control on time,” he said.

Recently, a truck carrying LPG gas cylinders overturned near Cholang, he said, while adding that officials had to call fire tenders from Hoshiarpur to avoid any mishap.

