70 kg of lahan seized, 1 booked

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, August 27

The Mehatpur police have booked a man on the charge of brewing illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Satnam Singh said the accused had been identified as Kulwant Singh, a resident of Raipur Araian village. Seventy kg of lahan and utensils used for storing it were recovered from the spot, while the accused managed to flee.

A case under the Excise Act has been registered against the accused.