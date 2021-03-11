767 girls walk away with degrees at HMV's 90th convocation

767 girls walk away with degrees at HMV's 90th convocation

Students of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya in a jubilant mood after receiving degrees in Jalandhar.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 26

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya hosted its 90th convocation to award degrees to 767 undergraduate and postgraduate students for the session 2019-20 on Thursday.

The chief guest of the convocation was Suhail Mir, ADCP-I, and the presiding guest was Justice NK Sud (retd), vice-president, DAVCMC, New Delhi. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen extended a cordial welcome to them and other guests, including Dr Sushma Chawla, Dr Pawan Gupta, Principal Salil Uppal and Principal Rakesh Kumar. The convocation began with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp and recital of the DAV anthem.

Principal Dr Sareen presented a comprehensive yet brief report of the institution, spotlighting the achievements of the college. A total of 60 meritorious students were honoured with roll of honour. Replacing the gowns with traditional “angavastras” prepared in-house by the students under the ‘Earn while learn’ scheme, marked a unique feature in the innovative practices of HMV.

Adding to the glory of the convocation was the presentation of IPR Awareness Award to HMV. The award was conferred by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks under the Innovation Council of the Government of India. Justice Sud wished luck to the outgoing students and motivated them to give their best and advised them to make wise choice from plethora of options available to them and shoulder the responsibility of beginning their careers with hard work and dedication. He said the success of students brings credit to the institution as well.

Presenting the convocation address, Suhail Qasim Mir loaded his address to the students with inspiring quotes and his life experience. He shared five learning from his life with the degree holders i.e. to dream big, be humble, not to be afraid of failures, to give back to society and care for the self. Putting it poetically, he said: “There is an amazing life waiting for them to embrace outside the gates of the institution.” He advised them to pursue values and not money as values alone will ultimately lead to satisfaction. He also called it a sacred duty to give back to the society as our accomplishments are always complemented with the support of others. The audience gave a standing ovation to his brilliant ideas put beautifully into words. The students took an oath to contribute to the society.

After this, the convocation was declared closed and there was a spectacular show of cultural performances by students. Popular singer Ginni Mahi, who had passed out from the institute, also presented a folk song “Bol miti deya baweya”. Punjabi singer Teji Sandhu released his song “Dhee” on the occasion and recited some famous numbers for the students. The convocation also witnessed the release of Prospectus 2022-23. Principal Dr Sareen honoured Suhail Mir with Om Pataka and a painting. Convener Mamta presented the vote of thanks to conclude the event. The stage was expertly conducted by Dr Anjana Bhatia, Ritu Bajaj and Gagandeep. Dean Academics Dr Seema Marwaha, senior most faculty member Navroop, heads of all departments, deans, faculty members, superintendents, staff and students formed a part of the convocation.

