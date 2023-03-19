78-year-old wins 3 medals at Punjab State Masters Games

Jalandhar, March 18
Sardar Chand, a 78-year-old man from Jalandhar, has won a gold medal in the 400mt race and a silver and a bronze medal in the 200mt and 100mt races respectively, at the Punjab State Masters Games organised by Punjab Masters Games Association at Lovely Professional University here recently.
He said he had participated in the 75+ category. Chand said he took voluntary retirement from his government job in 2005 in order to follow his passion of being an athlete. “Apart from participating in district and state level games, I have also won a gold medal in the Asian Games” he added
