8 booked for duping residents of Rs 27 lakh

Phagwara, May 17

The Shahkot police have booked eight persons on the charge of duping Shahkot residents of Rs 27 lakh.

Shahkot SHO Inspector Yadwinder Singh said the suspects belonged to different states. One of them had been identified as Ajay of Baba Bakala in Amritsar.

Ajit Singh, a resident of Mohalla Azad Nagar, Shahkot town, complained to the SSP, Jalandhar (rural), that the suspects rang him up and lured him into winning crores by purchasing KBC lotteries and duped him of Rs 27 lakh.

The SSP ordered the cyber crime cell to conduct an inquiry. It sent its report ordering the registration of a case after an opinion from the district attorney.

The SHO said a case under Sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act had been registered.

