8 candidates file nominations in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, January 27

Eight candidates on Thursday filed nomination papers for the Assembly elections in the Hoshiarpur district. The Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Apneet Riyait, said in the Mukerian constituency Sarabjot Singh from Shiromani Akali Dal filed nomination papers while from the Dasuya constituency Sushil Kumar Sharma and Meena, covering candidate, from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) filed nomination papers. She said Lakhwinder Singh from the BSP had filed nomination for the Urmar Assembly constituency. Sundar Sham Arora had filed nomination from Congress and Dr Shivani Arora, covering candidate; from Aam Aadmi Party Brahm Shankar Sharma and Vibha Sharma, covering candidate, have also filed papers for Hoshiarpur Assembly constituency. The DEO said no nomination papers have been received for Shamchurasi, Chabbewal and Garhshankar constituencies.

Riyait said as per the criteria laid down by the EC , only three persons, including the candidate would be allowed to enter the returning officer’s room where nomination papers would be received. The nomination papers can be filed from 11 to 3 pm till February 1, whereas nomination papers would not be received on January 30 due to a holiday but the nomination papers will be received on January 29. — OC