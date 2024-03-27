8 families left homeless as fire breaks out in shanties

Kapurthala, March 26
As many as eight families went shelterless after the shanties in which they were residing at Kadupur village on the Kartarpur road caught fire on Monday evening.
The belongings of the poor families turned into ashes within minutes. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident. Fire extinguishers reached the spot and managed to douse the flames in two hours.
Palwinder Singh, SHO of the Kotwali police station, said the fire was reported around 4:30 pm yesterday. PCR teams, which were the first to reach the spot, rescued all inhabitants to safety.
DSP Harpreet Singh said the fire was caused due to short-circuit. SDM Irwin Kaur, along with police and revenue officials, were present at the site to monitor the situation.
Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said all eight families were rescued safely as fire tenders and officials of the civil and police administration rushed to the spot immediately. He said the situation was in control and all possible measures would be taken to avoid such incidents in future.
