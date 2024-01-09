8 held, 850 gm narcotics seized in Hoshiarpur district

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 8

On the directions of the Punjab DGP, a cordon and search operation was conducted here today. It was monitored by Special DGP Railways Shashi Prabha Dwivedi.

The drive was conducted from 8 am to 2 pm. The police recovered 850 grams of narcotics after checking areas under the Hoshiarpur, Tanda and Garhshankar sub-divisions and arrested eight suspects.

Dwivedi said the operation was carried out in coordination with the district police team under the leadership of Surendra Lamba, Senior Superintendent of Police, Hoshiarpur.

Three cases were registered at the Model Town police station in the Hoshiarpur sub-division, while two were registered at the city police station. The Model Town police recovered 260 grams of intoxicants from Fateh, a resident of street number 10, Kamal Pur; 80 grams of intoxicants from Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of street number 10, Kamal Pur; and 110 grams of narcotics from Gagandeep Singh, alias Chhanga, a resident of street number 10, Kamal Pur and presently living at Tanda Road, Hoshiarpur.

Similarly, the police registered cases against Ajay Kumar, alias Ajju, and Jaspal Bassan, residents of Katcha Tobha, Hoshiarpur, and recovered and recovered 65 grams and 45 grams of intoxicant from them, respectively.

The Garhshankar police recovered 160 grams of narcotic substance from Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Denowal, while the Tanda police recovered 65 grams of narcotic substance from Maano, a resident of Chandigarh Colony, Tanda. Separate cases were registered.

During this operation, the Tanda police also arrested a fugitive, Niramal Singh, alias Raju, a resident of Khakhan village, who was wanted in three cases registered at the Tanda police station under the NDPS Act. As many as 65 grams of narcotic substance was also recovered from him.

