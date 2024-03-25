8 kg poppy husk, 4.5 lakh litres of lahan destroyed

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 24

In view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Jalandhar (rural) police today conducted a special cordon and search operation (CASO) at vulnerable places in the Shahkot police subdivision.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Jalandhar (rural) Senior Superintend of Police Ankur Gupta.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (special branch)-cum-Shahkot DSP Vijay Kanwar Pal said Station House Officers (SHOs) of Mehat Pur, Shahkot, Lohian Khas, CIA in-charge and Excise Department officers took part in the operation.

The DSP said 8.100 kg of poppy husk, 4.5 lakh litres of lahan (raw liquor) and material for storing lahan were recovered and destroyed on the spot. A case under Sections 15(b), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Mehat Pur police station.

