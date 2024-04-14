8 land in police dragnet in snatching, theft cases; items seized

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 13

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate arrested eight persons involved in snatching and theft cases.

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the police had got a tip-off that Rohit, Lakhwinder, and Satnam, who were involved in several snatching and theft cases, were planning an organised crime near PIMS Hospital while travelling on a motorcycle.

Acting swiftly, the police laid a naka near PIMS Hospital. They saw three persons approaching on a motorcycle and signalled them to stop for checking.

Sharma said during interrogation, Rohit failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding the ownership of the motorcycle. During checking, the police recovered two mobile phones from Lakhwinder and Satnam. The duo also failed to prove the ownership of the mobile phones.

The CP said further questioning revealed their involvement in snatching and theft of the motorcycle and mobile phones. Following which, the police registered a case against the suspects. The police arrested Rohit Kumar, a resident of Bhode Saprai village, Lakwinder Singh, alias Money, and Satnam Singh, both residents of Chananpur village.

Swapan Sharma said further investigation led to the arrest of five more suspects - Navpreet Singh of Prem Nagar, Jalandhar; Dishant Sharma of Arjan Nagar, Jalandhar; Debu and Shiv Sharma of Pholriwal village; and Vicky Bhode of Saprai village.

The CP said a case under Sections 379B, 379, 34 and 411 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects at the Division No. 7 police station, Jalandhar. The police also recovered three bikes, a scooter, two mobile phones and four tyres from their possession.

