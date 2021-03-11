8 months after Capt's exit, GoG scheme runs out of steam

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 4

Even though it has been nearly eight months since Capt Amarinder Singh stepped down as the Chief Minister of Punjab, a network of 5,000 ex-servicemen across Punjab which he set up as a part of his flagship Guardians of Governance (GoG) scheme is still operational.

The functioning of GoG, which is now under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, however, does not remain as effective. The daily reporting remains affected as the GoG software application that had been started for quick reporting to gather ground report seldom works. The reports of ongoing works at the village level which were directed to the SDMs concerned and Deputy Commissioners are now not being opened for subsequent action.

The meetings, which used to be convened by then GoG head Lieut Gen TS Shergill (retd), who too had to quit post Capt Amarinder’s resignation in September, are also now not being convened. Even the district-level meetings, which the DCs used to hold, have not been held ever since, said some Jalandhar-based GoGs. The Punjab GoG is now headed by Brig Harbir Singh (retd).

The GoGs, however, continue to get the monthly honorarium, have office spaces in government buildings, staff and other provisions. The monthly honorarium that the GoGs are getting is Rs 11,000 for each jawan, Rs 13,000 for supervisor, Rs 25,000 for tehsil heads and Rs 50,000 for the district heads.

Maj Gen Balwinder Singh (retd), who is district head of GoG, said, “I have nearly 260 GoGs functioning under me. We have a good network of sincere ex-servicemen keeping their eyes and ears open all across the district. We are seeking a more pro-active role from the government, especially since it is now going ahead to set up new mohalla clinics.”

Special Chief Secretary Kripa Shankar Saroj said, “The GoGs report directly to the CM. On my part, I have suggested that we must take advantage of the already setup network of a team of dedicated men across the state.”