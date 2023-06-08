 8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad : The Tribune India

Daylight heist

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

2 pistols, live cartridges, five bikes, Rs 1.8L cash, gold ring seized

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

The rural police with the accused and the seizures made from them in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 7

The rural police on Wednesday busted a gang of robbers and seized two pistols, five bikes and looted money worth Rs 1.80 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Sharanjit Singh Sunny of Rurki village, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi of Kandola village, Kuldeep Singh Deepi of Bandala village, Jagjivan Singh Jagga of village Salarpur, Harsharanpreet Singh Honey of Kandola village, Jasmeet Singh of Salarpur village, Rajdeep Singh of village Sunra, and Juvraj Singh, alias Yuvi, of Raniwal Upplan village.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mukhvinder Singh Bhullar said a team led by SP Investigation Manpreet Singh Dhillon, DSP Tarsem Masih, and Sub-Inspector Pushpa Bali busted a gang of 13 robbers who carried out robbery on May 29 at the residence of utensil dealer Shashi Bhushan at Nurmahal.

Gang members Gagandeep Singh resident of Bhure Gill village, Ajnala, Amritsar; Manpreet Masih, alias Monu, a resident of Bhure Gill village, Ajnala, Amritsar; Akashdeep Singh, alias Maddhi, a resident of Taragarh Talawan village, Jandiala Guru, Amritsar; Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopa, a resident of Dhaliwal in Nakodar, Jalandhar; and Jaswinder Kumar alias Monu, a resident of Nurmahal in Jalandhar are still at large.

The gang looted Rs. 4.70 lakh cash, 10 gold rings, one golden necklace, a pair of golden earrings, a pair of tops, one golden hand band, one golden mangalsutra, said the SSP, adding when owner of the house reached the spot, the members of this gang fled the house.

During the day of the incident, Shahshi Bhushan, upon going to his home to have his afternoon meal, saw un-numbered bikes standing outside his house and the door locked from inside and the first floor room lights on. Upon asking who was there, a unidentified man answered and opened the house door. Inside 4-5 unidentified men between 25 to 35 years of age were present and on his entering, they walked out and rode out their un-numbered motorbikes and fled from the street. The brazen daylight robbery was reported to the police.

Shashi Bhushan’s father and neighbour’s son were also inside the house when the incident happened.

An FIR under Sections 454, 342 and 392 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arma Act had been registered at the Nurmahal police station on May 29. Following the incident, the rural police started its investigation based on intelligence, subsequently nabbed the eight accused with weapons, live cartridges, looted money, one gold ring, and five motorcycles.

The SSP said that the mastermind of this robbery is Jaswinder Kumar who fled the country after the crime. The search was on for remaining accused. He said Monu Gill had conducted recee of the house with the help of other accomplices who he had gathered from different districts, he said.

The SSP said the accused persons had been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and would be taken on remand for further interrogation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

2
Himachal

Himachal roadways woman bus driver Seema Thakur breaks barriers!

3
Delhi

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30

4
Nation

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

5
Nation

College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

6
Punjab

Bomb shell found in fields in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

7
Nation

Legendary DD anchor, compere Gitanjali Aiyar passes away at 76

8
Nation

Major train accident averted in Jharkhand

9
Nation

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur

10
Punjab

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges starts 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll

Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll

Bajrang, Sakshi meet Sports Minister | Get assurance on all ...

Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines

Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines

Global leader TKMS to offer tech, Mazagon Dock to manufactur...

Ahead of PM’s visit, India & US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Ahead of PM's visit, India & US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Month on, no trace of youth ‘kidnapped’ by travel agents

Month on, no trace of youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

7 of 9 accused on run; Losing hope, say kin

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada


Cities

View All

Court sends 3 peddlers to police remand

Court sends 3 peddlers to police remand

Five smugglers arrested with heroin, drug proceeds

Two nabbed with 1.75-kg heroin

Showers bring respite from summer heat

No count of e-rickshaws rolling on city roads

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

15,000 face cancellation of allotment over unpaid rent

Bodycams for staff at grain market

2 land in police net for duping 15 of Rs 2.27 cr

Residents get inflated water bills, avg invoicing blamed

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

After kidnapping bid, Jawaharlal Nehru University puts curbs on vehicles

Deputy Speaker’s supporters favoured in grant disbursal, alleges BJP leader

Deputy Speaker's supporters favoured in grant disbursal, alleges BJP leader

Rainstorm wreaks havoc on city

MLA raises SC students' issues with Bains

AIG's son does state proud, selected in Canadian police

MC acts tough on illegally built shops

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Accused history-sheeter, theft motive behind crime: Police

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along highways

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Commercialisation of Gurdwara Road: Ludhiana residents seek vigilance probe

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Ensure demarcation of forest land, planning panel chief tells officials

Water supply, sanitation workers stage protest, seek pending salaries

12 members of robbers' gang held with arms, ammunition

ITI employees stage protest over demands