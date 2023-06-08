8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 7

The rural police on Wednesday busted a gang of robbers and seized two pistols, five bikes and looted money worth Rs 1.80 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Sharanjit Singh Sunny of Rurki village, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi of Kandola village, Kuldeep Singh Deepi of Bandala village, Jagjivan Singh Jagga of village Salarpur, Harsharanpreet Singh Honey of Kandola village, Jasmeet Singh of Salarpur village, Rajdeep Singh of village Sunra, and Juvraj Singh, alias Yuvi, of Raniwal Upplan village.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mukhvinder Singh Bhullar said a team led by SP Investigation Manpreet Singh Dhillon, DSP Tarsem Masih, and Sub-Inspector Pushpa Bali busted a gang of 13 robbers who carried out robbery on May 29 at the residence of utensil dealer Shashi Bhushan at Nurmahal.

Gang members Gagandeep Singh resident of Bhure Gill village, Ajnala, Amritsar; Manpreet Masih, alias Monu, a resident of Bhure Gill village, Ajnala, Amritsar; Akashdeep Singh, alias Maddhi, a resident of Taragarh Talawan village, Jandiala Guru, Amritsar; Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopa, a resident of Dhaliwal in Nakodar, Jalandhar; and Jaswinder Kumar alias Monu, a resident of Nurmahal in Jalandhar are still at large.

The gang looted Rs. 4.70 lakh cash, 10 gold rings, one golden necklace, a pair of golden earrings, a pair of tops, one golden hand band, one golden mangalsutra, said the SSP, adding when owner of the house reached the spot, the members of this gang fled the house.

During the day of the incident, Shahshi Bhushan, upon going to his home to have his afternoon meal, saw un-numbered bikes standing outside his house and the door locked from inside and the first floor room lights on. Upon asking who was there, a unidentified man answered and opened the house door. Inside 4-5 unidentified men between 25 to 35 years of age were present and on his entering, they walked out and rode out their un-numbered motorbikes and fled from the street. The brazen daylight robbery was reported to the police.

Shashi Bhushan’s father and neighbour’s son were also inside the house when the incident happened.

An FIR under Sections 454, 342 and 392 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arma Act had been registered at the Nurmahal police station on May 29. Following the incident, the rural police started its investigation based on intelligence, subsequently nabbed the eight accused with weapons, live cartridges, looted money, one gold ring, and five motorcycles.

The SSP said that the mastermind of this robbery is Jaswinder Kumar who fled the country after the crime. The search was on for remaining accused. He said Monu Gill had conducted recee of the house with the help of other accomplices who he had gathered from different districts, he said.

The SSP said the accused persons had been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and would be taken on remand for further interrogation.