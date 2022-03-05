CAMPUS NOTES

8 pass CA Foundation Examination

8 pass CA Foundation Examination

Jalandhar: Eight students of Lyallpur Khalsa College - Nikhil, Shreya Setia, Mankirat, Priyam, Uttam, Shreya Sharma, Mohan and Navjeet of CA Foundation Guidance Cell of the commerce department have passed CA foundation examination of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), New Delhi. On this occasion, Dr. Gurpinder Singh Samra honored the students and congratulated them for their great achievement. He also appreciated the efforts of the entire commerce department and assured all kind of assistance for the overall development of the students. Dr. Rashpal Singh Sandhu, Head department of Commerce appreciated the efforts of the students as well as congratulated students and their parents for this performance.

Lecture on Ukraine-Russia war

Putin is justified in waging war on Ukraine, said Dr. Ashwani Sharma in his extension lecture delivered to the students of St. Soldier Law College on the theme ‘Ukraine-Russia Conflict: The fallout’. Using the geographical map and other documents, Dr. Sharma discussed the historical background of Russia-Ukraine relationship as one country, the post-second world war developments of Warsaw pact and NATO ending of Warsaw pact, violation by increasing NATO membership, American interest in influencing Ukraine membership to NATO, gas pipeline through Black Sea and warning of Putin to Ukraine etc, all those developments which have led to the Russian invasion on February 21. Talking about the Indian role, Ashwani Sharma said our national interest demands neutrality in UNO with implied support to Russia. About the falout of this war, rising prices, petroleum scarcity, devastation and possible repetition of such actions by China in Taiwan were referred by the expert speaker. The lesson emerging from the war, he said is “Be strong and one as a nation, there is no one to came to your rescue when caught in an adverse situation”. The College Principal Dr. S.C. Sharma welcomed the chief guest.

Mock Interview Sessions organised

To enhance the interview and employability skills of students of Management and Hotel Management a Mock Interview Session was organised by Training and Placement Committee of School of Management of LKCTC. Eminent industry experts from top MNCs and financial institutions Varun Aggarwal, Senior Divisional Manager-cum-Deputy vice president –Kotak Life, Jalandhar, and Anita Saini –Associate Manager, HDFC Life and Coordinator NISM, Jalandhar, came to the campus to conduct the same. Various panels were formed to give the students a rich and diverse interview experience. The process consisted of in-person interviews, group discussions, to prepare the students from all possible angles for the placements and develop a sense of confidence and competency in them. The resource persons assured of helping the institute in tie-ups with the prestigious MNCs and also assured of placement of students. The event was coordinated by Dr Tarunjit Singh (Coordinator-Mgmt).

International Lecture Series organised

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised international lecture series. Under this series, Post Graduate Department of Hindi organised a lecture on ‘Aurat Tu Sabla Hai Abla Nahi’. Well known author from USA, Kamlesh Chauhan participated in this event as a resource person. In her address, she gave the students various examples from Vedic period to medieval and modern times, citing the situation of women in India, the problems they face and the struggles faced by women from time to time. She emphasised that while a woman’s nature is naturally full of tolerance and tenderness. She is also internally strong and militant. She also enlightened the students about the life and philosophy of various great women and the work done by women in each age to lead a responsible and courageous life. Principal Prof. Atima Sharma Dwivedi thanked the resource person for providing important information on the subject.

Masterclass for mgmt students

A special multidimensional Masterclass was organised by the Department of Management, CT Group of Institutions. The session was led by a prominent public speaker and an eminent name in the rolls of Guinness Book of World Records, Dr Vivek Bindra of Bada Business. He shed the flood lights on the mantra of entrepreneurship and spoke at length on the nourishing skills required for influencing the initial stages of entrepreneurship by giving exclusive case studies of polio drops campaign, Cadbury, Coca-Cola, Nike Adidas, Lego and Walmart in his session. In this two-hour Masterclass, he advised all the aspirants to identify the burning problems of people and focus on the easiest solution. He spoke at length on the relevance of market research. Various litmus tests to prepare a product for entrepreneurship endeavours were put forth in the session. His observation that an online flaunting of various aspects of the trade and product can tilt the scales in favour was well received.

Workshop on ‘Male Wardrobe’

Under the guidance of Principal Dr Pooja Prashar, the PG Department of Fashion Designing of PCM SD College for Women organised a workshop on Male Wardrobe’. Kuldeep Paras, an expert in menswear from Paras Tailors, was the speaker of the day. He demonstrated the aspects of professional patterns of menswear and the cutting skills for men’s trousers, shirts and blazers. He also instructed students with new methods of contemporary pattern cutting by focusing on current trends and shapes as well as covering the more traditional methods. Students of BSc, MSc and B.Voc III participated in the workshop. It was a congenial and interactive session. Students had a hands-on experience. The success of the workshop was evident with the enthusiastic participation of the students.

