8 years on, discarded electric poles yet to be cleared from roadside

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 25

Two damaged electric poles have been lying on the side of a road in Hargobind Nagar in Phagwara.

Vishwamitra, a resident, claimed that the two damaged poles have been lying on the roadside since 2014, but PSPCL officials have never bothered to remove the poles from the roadside. When contacted for a comment, Phagwara PSPCL XEN Hardip Singh said, “How is it possible that the electric poles have been lying on the roadside for the past eight years, and no PSPCL official ever bothered to remove them.” He, however, also contended that the residents are not bothered by the issue. He also pointed out that he had assumed charge as the Phagwara XEN only a few days back.