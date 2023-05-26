8-yr-old prodigy bags kids award

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 25

Devadyuman Kapila, an eight-year-old boy from city, has emerged as the winner of the ‘India’s Got Diamond - Kids Achievers Awards’. The national-level contest, organised by the National Academy for Art Education in collaboration with other organisations, aimed to recognise child achievers across the country.

Devadyuman impressed judges across various categories, including modeling, poetry, acting, music, dance, storytelling and bhajan. His multifaceted talents captivated the judges in the preliminary and qualifying rounds. Devadyuman’s skills and dedication earned him the coveted title of ‘India’s Got Diamond’, along with a trophy, gold medal, appreciation shield and an official certificate.

Currently studying in Class III at Ivy World School, Devadyuman’s journey to success began at just six years of age when he made his mark in the India Book of Records. He also holds a title for reciting the entire chemistry periodic table in one minute and 13 seconds.

Devadyuman’s parents, Dr Manmohan Kapila, a renowned doctor, and Rashmi Sharma, an Additional District and Sessions Judge, have been a constant source of support and encouragement in nurturing his exceptional talents.