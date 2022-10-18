80-yr-old raped by autorickshaw driver in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 17

In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old woman, who has no arms, was allegedly raped by an auto driver in a secluded area near Rama Mandi on Monday afternoon. The accused, Deepak, is a middle-aged man and drug addict.

The police said the woman had come to the city from a nearby village to buy medicines. She boarded the auto-rickshaw near Rama Mandi Chowk, and instead of taking her to the destination she said, the auto driver took her to a secluded area and raped her.

She was rescued by some passersby after she shouted for help. The passersby also got hold of the auto driver, and immediately informed the police about the incident. He was later handed over to the police when they reached the spot.

The medical examination of the woman had confirmed that she was raped. The police have registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused at the Jalandhar Cantt police station.

Seven months back, in February, a nine-year-old girl was raped at a Kartarpur village. Women activists in the city demanded severest punishment for the accused, and appealed to the police to enhance patrolling on the outskirts or near isolated areas in the city.

Women activists demand strict action

