800 first-time voters taken on heritage walk in Phillaur

Our Correspondent

Phillaur, May 14

Continuing its initiative to ensure active participation of the youth in the Lok Sabha elections, the district administration today organised a ‘heritage walk’ at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Fort, Phillaur, and Nurmahal Serai for over 800 first-time voters so that along with the heritage, they can also learn about the importance of voting.

Amanpal Singh, Assistant Returning Officer-cum-SDM, Phillaur, led the young voters at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Fort, Phillaur, while Gursimran Singh, Assistant Returning Officer-cum-SDM, Nakodar, guided the first-time voters at Nurmahal Serai. Heritage promoter Harpreet Singh Sandhu was also present on the occasion.

The young voters were invited to take part actively in the Lok Sabha elections while being informed about history during a tour of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Fort and Nurmahal Serai.

ARO Amanpal Singh informed the youth about the importance of voting and encouraged them to exercise their right to franchise on June 1 without any fear or greed.

Later, a programme showing the importance of voting in democracy was also presented at the auditorium, in which the special message recorded by District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal was relayed for the voters of Jalandhar.

The youth were also urged to vote through ‘giddha’ and ‘jago’ performances based on the elections.

During the tour of Nurmahal Serai, the young voters were also given a message to participate in this festival of democracy.

Assistant Returning Officer Gursimran Singh Dhillon emphasised the need for participation of all eligible voters in the elections to uphold the democratic values and urged the youth to exercise their right to franchise. During the heritage walk, young voters were also administered an oath for ethical voting.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Maharaja Ranjit Singh