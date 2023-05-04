82.44 pc houses get zero bill in Hoshiarpur circle, says Jimpa

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 3

In Hoshiarpur circle, 82.44 per cent households had zero electricity bills for February-March. The residents of the district have got a benefit of Rs 26.15 crore under the power waiver scheme of the Punjab government.

Sharing this information Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa said that under the public interest decisions taken by the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, 300 units of free electricity per month were being given to the people of the state.

He said that according to the report of the circle received from the officials of Punjab Raj Power Corporation, bills of 4,00,670 domestic consumers have come to zero and the consumers have got a benefit of Rs 26.15 crore. There were six distribution circles in Hoshiarpur.

Hoshiarpur circle Deputy Chief Engineer Harminder Singh said that there were a total of 4,85,981 domestic consumers in six circles, out of which bills of 4,00,670 consumers have come to zero and they have got a benefit of Rs 26.15 crore. Similarly, there were a total of 91,603 domestic consumers in Hoshiarpur urban circle, out of which 78,415 consumers have received zero bills and they have received benefit of Rs 3.49 crore. There were a total of 97,860 domestic consumers in Mukerian circle, in which 85,135 consumers have received zero bills and they have received the benefit of Rs 6.77 crore, Dasuya circle has a total of 77,049 domestic consumers, of which 65,600 consumers had zero bills and they received the benefit of Rs 5.69 crore. Similarly, there were a total of 73,130 domestic consumers in Mahilpur circle, of which 58726 consumers had got zero bills and getting the benefit of Rs 5.01 crore. Also, there were 74,372 domestic consumers in Bhogpur circle, out of which 50,486 consumers got zero bills and they have got a benefit of Rs 1.40 crore.