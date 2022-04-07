9,166 cadets appear in NCC ‘C’ certificate examination

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 6

To ensure similar checking pattern of question papers for all the candidates appeared for NCC ‘C’ certificate examination, NCC Punjab Directorate arranged to check the written exam booklets of all the 9,166 cadets at one place. The exercise was held at NCC Group Headquarters, Jalandhar, on behalf of the directorate, on Monday evening.

“This is the first time in the recent past where a large scale exercise of centrally evaluating the examination answer-sheets of ‘C’ certificate has taken place at one place”, said Additional Director General of Punjab Directorate, Maj Gen Rajiv Chhibber, Sena Medal awardee. He was especially here to personally watch the whole process. He interacted with the team of 19 officers, 4 ANOs and 76 PLS drawn from all the states and Chandigarh UT coming under the directorate, before the paper checking and instructed them to evaluate professionally. NCC Punjab Directorate consists of three states namely Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.