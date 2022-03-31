9 Jalandhar players in PCA senior camp

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: As many as nine women players from Jalandhar have got selected for the PCA senior women state camp going on at PCA Stadium Mohali and Mullanpur. Cricket coach Ashutosh Sharma said it was a matter of pride for the Jalandhar District Cricket Association, players and their parents. The selected players from Jalandhar are Jashanpreet Kaur, Priyanka Mutreja, Mehak Kesar, Priyanka Malik, Neetu Singh, Komalpreet Kaur, Muskan Sogi, Srishti Rajput and Krishma Rana. The players who will get selected will represent Punjab in BCCI senior women T20 tournament at Puducherry. TNS

Man booked on dowry charge

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Manjit Kaur, a resident of Hadiabad, the police have registered a case under Section 498-A of the IPC against her husband Baldev Singh, a resident of village Dhak Majra, on the charges of torturing the complainant physically and mentally to fullfil the demand of more dowry. The victim was presently living with her parents in Hadiabad. No arrest has been made till so for. OC

Goods worth lakhs stolen

Phagwara: Two general merchant shops were reportedly found burgled on old post office road here on Wednesday. Shop owners Amit Lal and Tarun Arora told the police that they went home after locking the shops as usual last night, but found both shops burgled when they reached after receiving information from some residents this morning. Valuables worth lakhs of rupees besides cash of Rs40,000 and Rs65,000 respectively were found stolen from both shops. The police have registered a case under Sections 457/380 of the IPC. OC

Woman killed in road accident

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC in connection with the death of a woman in an accident. The investigating officer (IO) Daljit Singh said the deceased has been identified as Kavita (28), a resident of Shankar village. Parveen Kumar told the police that her wife was pillion riding his motorcycle when her scarf got stuck in a chain of the bike and she fell down and died. The police handed over the body of the deceasedafter post-mortem. OC

2 arrested for stealing phone

Nakodar: The Mehat Pur police have arrested two persons on the charge of stealing a smartphone from a house. The investigating officer (IO) Sarban Singh said the accused have been identified as Gurwindar Singh and Baljinder Singh, both residents of Bangiwal village. The IO said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.