9 LPU students help India win hockey gold in Asian Games

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 6

The campus of Lovely Professional University (LPU) erupted in celebration as the Indian men’s hockey team, comprising nine LPU students, emerged victorious in the 19th Asian Games. The team showcased exceptional talent and defeated the reigning champions Japan by 5-1 goals at the Hangzhou Stadium in China.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, an LPU student, the Indian hockey team displayed scintillating form throughout the tournament. The other LPU students who contributed significantly to the team’s success are vice-captain Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Samsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Varun Kumar. All these nine students are pursuing graduation from LPU.

The victory holds immense significance as it marks the Indian team’s entry into the finals after a pause of eight years. The high-stakes match not only determined the gold medallist but also offered both India and Japan an early qualification opportunity for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The winners of the men’s and women’s hockey championships at the Asian Games 2023 were awarded a quota for next year’s Summer Games.

LPU students had the privilege of witnessing their classmates live on wide screens installed at various key spots on the campus. The atmosphere was electric as the entire LPU community came together to support and cheer for their fellow students representing the nation on the international stage.

LPU’s Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal expressed his joy and pride at the team’s remarkable achievement, stating, “The success of our students in the Indian men’s hockey team at the Asian Games is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the nurturing environment provided at LPU. We congratulate the players for their outstanding performance and wish them continued success in their future endeavours.”

The Indian men’s hockey team’s journey to the final was nothing short of impressive, with victories in all five group matches, topping Pool A. In the semi-finals, they defeated the Republic of Korea by a score of 5-3, securing their place in the gold medal match. Throughout the tournament, the team showcased their dominance, scoring 68 goals while conceding only nine.

The triumph of the Indian men’s hockey team at the Asian Games is a proud moment for LPU and a testament to the institution’s commitment to nurturing and supporting sports talent. The university remains dedicated to providing a conducive environment for students to excel in both academics and extracurricular activities, ensuring their holistic development.

#Asian Games #Hockey #Japan #Lovely Professional University LPU #Phagwara