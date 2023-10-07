 9 LPU students help India win hockey gold in Asian Games : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • 9 LPU students help India win hockey gold in Asian Games

9 LPU students help India win hockey gold in Asian Games

Varsity students erupt in joy, team seals Paris Olympics berth

9 LPU students help India win hockey gold in Asian Games

Students celebrate the victory of Indian hockey team at the LPU campus in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 6

The campus of Lovely Professional University (LPU) erupted in celebration as the Indian men’s hockey team, comprising nine LPU students, emerged victorious in the 19th Asian Games. The team showcased exceptional talent and defeated the reigning champions Japan by 5-1 goals at the Hangzhou Stadium in China.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, an LPU student, the Indian hockey team displayed scintillating form throughout the tournament. The other LPU students who contributed significantly to the team’s success are vice-captain Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Samsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Varun Kumar. All these nine students are pursuing graduation from LPU.

The victory holds immense significance as it marks the Indian team’s entry into the finals after a pause of eight years. The high-stakes match not only determined the gold medallist but also offered both India and Japan an early qualification opportunity for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The winners of the men’s and women’s hockey championships at the Asian Games 2023 were awarded a quota for next year’s Summer Games.

LPU students had the privilege of witnessing their classmates live on wide screens installed at various key spots on the campus. The atmosphere was electric as the entire LPU community came together to support and cheer for their fellow students representing the nation on the international stage.

LPU’s Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal expressed his joy and pride at the team’s remarkable achievement, stating, “The success of our students in the Indian men’s hockey team at the Asian Games is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the nurturing environment provided at LPU. We congratulate the players for their outstanding performance and wish them continued success in their future endeavours.”

The Indian men’s hockey team’s journey to the final was nothing short of impressive, with victories in all five group matches, topping Pool A. In the semi-finals, they defeated the Republic of Korea by a score of 5-3, securing their place in the gold medal match. Throughout the tournament, the team showcased their dominance, scoring 68 goals while conceding only nine.

The triumph of the Indian men’s hockey team at the Asian Games is a proud moment for LPU and a testament to the institution’s commitment to nurturing and supporting sports talent. The university remains dedicated to providing a conducive environment for students to excel in both academics and extracurricular activities, ensuring their holistic development.

#Asian Games #Hockey #Japan #Lovely Professional University LPU #Phagwara

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin couple, 2 children found dead inside home in US; police launches homicide probe

3
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

4
World

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

5
Amritsar

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar

6
Delhi

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

7
Sports

India thrash Japan 5-1 to reclaim Asian Games gold in men’s hockey, qualify for Paris Olympics

8
Delhi

Delhi liquor scam: ED summons 2 associates of Sanjay Singh for questioning

9
Sports

Historic feat for India at Asian Games; set to cross 100-medal mark for first time ever

10
Punjab

55% seats vacant, Punjab technical colleges move Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Top News

India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games

India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games

India claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th meda...

Hockey gold, India’s ton

Asian Games: Hockey gold, India's ton

In best-ever Asiad performance, India’s medal tally to cross...

Supreme Court lets Bihar use caste survey data

Supreme Court lets Bihar use caste survey data

Puts state govt on notice over validity of exercise

55% seats vacant, Punjab tech colleges move SC

55% seats vacant, Punjab technical colleges move Supreme Court

Here is the first look of Air India plane after logo, design change

Here is the first look of Air India plane after logo, design change


Cities

View All

2 youths shot at, hurt in robbery bid in Amritsar

2 youths shot at, hurt in robbery bid in Amritsar

3 mobile snatchers held within 4 hours in Amritsar

4 die of asphyxia in Amritsar factory fire

223 farmers penalised for stubble burning, over Rs 5 lakh recovered as fine

Man injured as girl’s family fire shots at her in-laws in Majitha

VB raids on house of Manpreet’s gunman

VB raids on house of Manpreet Badal’s gunman

Petrol 2-wheeler registration halted in Chandigarh

Petrol 2-wheeler registration halted in Chandigarh

SI, constable caught taking Rs 2.5 lakh in bribe

2 students die by suicide

Tricity a step closer to having Metro; RITES presents its inception report

Dip in maternal antibodies in infants to resist measles: PGI study

Modi govt using ED, CBI to suppress Opposition: Kejriwal

Modi govt using ED, CBI to suppress Opposition: Kejriwal

Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro project in cold storage

Expert stresses need to decolonise art history

Two factories making spurious spices busted

Man held for inflammatory posts over Nuh

13 years on, former PSPCL Deputy CE booked by VB

13 years on, former PSPCL Deputy CE booked by VB

AAP leaders stage dharna over Sanjay Singh’s arrest

Punjab Govt allows farmers another week to remove sand from fields

2 get life sentence for double murder

Marginal farmer’s daughters win gold medals in Khedan Watan Punjab Dian

MP Seechewal calls for expediting work to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

MP Seechewal calls for expediting work to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

Missing youth’s body found in Ganda Nullah

AAP protests arrest of MP Sanjay Singh

Meeting reviews progress of project

Man violates minor, nabbed

MGNREGA workers stage protest in Nabha over pending demands; traffic hit

MGNREGA workers stage protest in Nabha over pending demands; traffic hit

Patiala district logs 10 new cases

Modern School emerge winners in Under-17 boys’ cricket tournament

PSPCL union ends protest

Four cell phones recovered from Patiala Central Jail