9 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 364

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 18

Only nine new cases of dengue were reported in Jalandhar today pushing the tally up to 364 cases in the district. In the past 15 days, about 145 new cases were reported.

Of the 364 cases, 213 were reported from urban areas and 151 from rural areas. Joint teams of the health departments and the Municipal Corporation have issued as many as 21 challans in urban areas and six challans in rural areas to residents who did not check the growth of mosquito larvae in their surroundings.

Larvae has been found at 1,885 places during the entire season (1,798 urban and 87 in rural areas).

As many as 1,75,075 houses have been surveyed for mosquito larvae so far. Today alone, 11,984 houses were surveyed.

As many as 1,731 residents have been tested for dengue in Jalandhar so far this year of which only 364 residents have tested positive.