94 candidates in fray from nine seats of Jalandhar dist

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 4

As many as 94 candidates are now finally in fray from the nine Assembly segments falling in Jalandhar district. The seat which will see the maximum number of contestants in the district is Phillaur, which has 14 candidates in the battlefield.

From Phillaur, ex-minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur has withdrawn his papers and his son Damanvir Phillaur will contest as SAD (Sanyukt) candidate. In all 18 papers were filed and two have withdrawn and two got rejected. These include sitting Akali MLA Baldev Khaira, Congress’ Vikramjit Chaudhary, AAP’s Prem Kumar, SSM’s Ajay Phillaur and Lok Insaaf Party’s Goldy Nahar.

From Jalandhar Cantonment, there were 18 papers filed of which only 10 candidates remain in fray. Two candidates, including Congress leader Satnam Bitta, have withdrawn their papers. Six papers have got rejected. The 10 in fray are sitting Congress MLA Pargat Singh, BJP candidate Sarabjit Makkar, SAD candidate Jagbir Brar, AAP candidate Surinder Sodhi, SAD (Amritsar) candidate Gurmukh Singh, Samajwadi Party candidate Sunil Babbar, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidate Jaswinder S Sangha and few Independents.

From Jalandhar North, as many as 23 candidates had filed their papers, of whom 10 remain in contest. These include sitting Congress MLA Bawa Henry, BSP candidate Kuldip S Lubana, AAP candidate Dinesh Dhall, BJP candidate KD Bhandari, SAD (A) candidate Gurpartap Singh and SSM candidate Des Raj Jassal.

From Jalandhar Central, 15 papers had been filed and only eight candidates remain in fray. These include sitting Congress MLA Rajinder Beri, SAD candidate Chandan Grewal, BJP’s Manoranjan Kalia, AAP’s Raman Arora, Samajwadi Party’s Jatinder Kumar Sharma, Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party’s Bhupinder Singh and others.

From Jalandhar West, Bahujan Mukti Party candidate Raj Kumar withdrew his papers. Ten papers got rejected and there were some extra sets filed by candidates. Finally, 12 remain in fray including sitting Congress MLA Sushil Rinku, BSP’s Anil Meenia, AAP’s Sheetal Angural, BJP’s Mohinder Bhagat, SAD (A)’s Jasbir S Mann, ex-MC councillor Vipan Kumar as Independent and others.

From Adampur, 14 candidates had filed their papers of whom two had the papers rejected and there were two duplicate sets filed by a candidate. Now 10 stand in fray, including the sitting Akali MLA Pawan Tinu, Sukhwinder Kotli from Congress, Jagdish Jassal from Punjab Lok Congress and Jit Lal Bhatti from AAP.

As many as 21 papers had been filed from Shahkot of whom three have withdrawn, two were found duplicate and five had their papers rejected. This leaves 11 including sitting Congress MLA Hardev Laddi Sherowalia, SAD’s Bachitar S Kohar, AAP’s Rattan Singh, CPI (M)’s Jaskaranjeet Singh, SSM’s Jagtar Singh Chandi.

From Kartarpur, 15 papers were filed and eight still remain in the battlefield. These include sitting Congress MLA Chaudhary Surinder Singh, BJP’s Surinder Mahey, AAP’s Balkar Singh, BSP’s Balwinder Kumar and others.

After two candidates withdrew their nomination papers on Thursday and Friday, as many as 11 candidates have been left in the fray for contesting from the Nakodar Assembly seat. These include SAD MLA Gurpartap Wadala, Congress’ Dr Navjot Dahiya, AAP’s Inderjit Kaur Mann, PLC’s Shammi Kumar Kalyan, SSM’s Mandeep Samra and others.

Poll 2022: Candidates in the contest

Jalandhar Cantt: 10

Jalandhar Central: 8

Jalandhar West: 12

Jalandhar North: 10

Phillaur: 14

Adampur: 10

Nakodar: 11

Shahkot: 11

Kartarpur: 8