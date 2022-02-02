97 Covid cases in Jalandhar district, lowest in 2 months

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 1

With 97 persons testing positive for Covid in the past 24 hours, the district on Tuesday recorded the lowest one-day spike in fresh cases in the past two months. With this, the Covid tally in the district has reached 76,967. As many as 73,641 persons have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar stands at 1,771.

With two deaths reported in the district today, the deceased tally in Jalandhar reached 1,555. Of the 20, 03,020 samples collected in the district, so far, 18,43,753 samples have tested negative.

Those who succumbed to the virus were Swaran Singh (80), a resident of Dosanjh Kalan, and Balak Ram (83), resident of Guru Nanak Pura.

2,462 get booster dose

As many as 2,462 persons received their booster doses on Tuesday as part of the Covid-19 vaccination booster drive. With this, the total number of persons vaccinated with booster dose in Jalandhar stand at 38,723. The dose is being administered to people who had received both their Covid-19 vaccine doses at least nine months ago and to the frontline workers including the polling staff. The centres where booster dose is being administered includes civil hospital, vaccination camps, ESI and government hospital at Garha.

In Nawanshahr, 18 new cases of Covid were reported from Nawanshahr on Tuesday, taking the district tally to 13,322. Those tested positive include residents of Urban Nawanshahr, Urban Rahon, Urban Banga, block Sujjon, block Muzaffarpur and among other places. Meanwhile, no new death was reported in the district today and the number of active cases stands at 222. The total deceased tally at Nawanshahr until now remains at 396.

Meanwhile, in Hoshiarpur 75 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, taking the tally to 39,760 cases. The district also reported five deaths due to the virus for the third consecutive day today. The death toll reached 1,054 in the district. The deceased have been identified as a 64-year-old man of Block Chakkowal, who died at Tagore Hospital in Jalandhar, a 78-year-old woman from Block Bhunga, who died at NHS Hospital in Jalandhar, a 55-year-old woman from Block Bhunga who died at GMC, Amritsar, a 52-year-old woman from Block Chakkowal who died at Oswal Hospital, Ludhiana, and a 27-year-old man of Block Chakkowal who died at the PGI, Chandigarh.