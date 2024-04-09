983 cartons of liquor meant for poll recovered from canter, driver held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 8

As many as 983 cartons of liquor to be used in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, ostensibly to influence voters, were recovered by the Jalandhar police. The liquor, being ferried in a canter, was apprehended by the Jalandhar rural police and the driver was arrested.

Dr Ankur Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police, while addressing the media in Jalandhar, said that on April 6, a police team present near Jandu Singha spotted a canter coming from the other side. The canter (PB08-CH8247) was being driven by Balwinder Singh, a resident of Kot Jograj in Gurdaspur, presently residing at Nurpur in Maqsudan. The police said the tarpaulin of the vehicle had come off from the top due to which the liquor cartons inside were clearly visible. The vehicle was stopped at the naka and the accused Balwinder was apprehended by the police team. Upon a search, the vehicle was found to have 983 cartons of liquor which was to be used during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Brands and makes of liquor stored in the vehicle included Punjab Rano, Kingfisher beer, Punjab King, Punjab Rasbhari, Punjab Rum, Vodka, Dabang, Mota Santra etc.

A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered against the accused at the Adampur police station in Jalandhar. The police said further investigation was on in the case.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha