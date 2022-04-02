99.81% muster rolls of MGNREGA workers updated, Nawanshahr in lead

Nawanshahr, April 1
In its aim to ensure timely payments to labourers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, Nawanshahr administration topped the state by updating 99.81 per cent muster rolls of MGNREGA workers.
Divulging details, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the district had updated 99.81 muster rolls on the project management information system, which would ensure timely payment to the MGNREGA workers. Besides, he said the district had also generated 12.06 lakh man-days in the ongoing financial year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
On Thursday hundreds of protesters clashed with police and m...
Petrol, diesel prices up 80 paise a litre, 10th hike in 12 days
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against...
Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: White House
Singh, considered a key architect of Washington's punitive e...
Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted
Nimbale transferred 18 times in 8 years