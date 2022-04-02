99.81% muster rolls of MGNREGA workers updated, Nawanshahr in lead

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 1

In its aim to ensure timely payments to labourers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, Nawanshahr administration topped the state by updating 99.81 per cent muster rolls of MGNREGA workers.

Divulging details, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the district had updated 99.81 muster rolls on the project management information system, which would ensure timely payment to the MGNREGA workers. Besides, he said the district had also generated 12.06 lakh man-days in the ongoing financial year.