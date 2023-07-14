A drowning case that wasn’t

Jalandhar, July 13
As soon as the news of a child allegedly falling into the floodwaters spread, panic swept local residents and commuters on the Jalandhar-Ferozpur highway near Gidderpind village.
Acting swiftly, a jawan from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), stationed nearby, dove into the water to search for the child. Despite searching for approximately 15-20 minutes, he could not trace any child. No one came forward claiming a missing child.
Subsequently, local residents began speculating that the initial report might have been a case of mistaken identity, and the object or incident causing the confusion might not have involved a child at all.
The authorities present on the spot handled the situation, stating that it was indeed a mere rumour and no such incident had taken place.
