A drowning case that wasn’t

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 13

As soon as the news of a child allegedly falling into the floodwaters spread, panic swept local residents and commuters on the Jalandhar-Ferozpur highway near Gidderpind village.

Acting swiftly, a jawan from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), stationed nearby, dove into the water to search for the child. Despite searching for approximately 15-20 minutes, he could not trace any child. No one came forward claiming a missing child.

Subsequently, local residents began speculating that the initial report might have been a case of mistaken identity, and the object or incident causing the confusion might not have involved a child at all.

The authorities present on the spot handled the situation, stating that it was indeed a mere rumour and no such incident had taken place.