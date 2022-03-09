A message for everyone to rise above gender bias

Tribune News Service

Innocent Hearts Group

Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions organised a seminar on the theme “Believe in yourself”. The objective was to highlight the inner power of women. The guest speaker was Gagandeep Kaur, Director, UCMAS. She started the session with the need of gender equality in today’s era and shared some valuable tips to achieve the same in society. She inspired girls to convert their problems into opportunities to reach their desired goals. She took the examples of renowned Indian women like Kalpana Chawla, Sudha Murty, Gunjan Saxena and many more who set the perfect examples for right of higher education and employment equality for women in world.

Trinity College students during celebrations.

Apeejay Institute of Management & Engineering

The Literary and Dramatics Club of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus celebrated International Women’s Day on the campus. The theme was ‘Break the Bias’. The club organised various activities, including a caption writing contest for students, an honour ceremony for inspirational women belonging to the underprivileged strata and a rejuvenation party for the female faculty. The winners of caption-writing contest were Ashima (BBA-IV) and Manya (BBA-VI) in the English category and Kashish (MBA-IV) and Muskan (BBA-VI) in the Hindi category.

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt

Teachers got an opportunity to go to a trip to Sadda Pind, Amritsar. It was joyous and fun-filled moment for teachers to visit the place. They captured the never-forgetting memories and enjoyed different rides and games. All members, who went for the trip, felt obliged to the management and Principal Savita Bahl to provide them just magical moments to rejuvenate.

Emm Aar International

International Women’s Day was celebrated in Emm Aar International School, Adampur to recognise the contribution and significance of the women. A welcome speech was delivered by Poonam and Sumiti encouraging women to keep excelling consistently. Teachers presented the significance of the day, sang songs and poems dedicated to all the women around the world. Director Dr Simmi Tandon highlighted the message about the competency of women and their intellectual capacity. All the teachers enjoyed the occasion, with tambola games and a scintillating dance performance.

DAV Public School, Bilga

A small function was organised to felicitate female members. Senior school teacher Neelam Dhiman was rewarded with a special honour for her 27 years of service in teaching. Principal Ravi Sharma said while a woman plays the role of mother, sister, daughter, wife and daughter-in-law in the house, she also showed complete dedication in her professional life.

GNDU Media Department

International Women’s Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Guru Nanak Dev University, Regional Campus. Inter-departmental declamation, poetical recitation and poster-making competitions were held. The topics for declamation were - Role of media in women empowerment, Women and her socio-legal rights and women in shackles. Dr Rupum Jagota from the Department of Laws and Dr Deepkamal Randhawa from the Department of Computer Sciences and Electronics were the judges. Himanshi bagged the first prize in declamation, Shubhita came first in poet recitation, while in poster making, Kajal secured the top position.

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women

The International Women’s Day was celebrated with fervour. Principal Navjot Kaur said woman is the supreme creation of the Almighty and we should never feel vulnerable. She said every girl must avail the best education not only to secure their future but also for a sound financial base. She presented a humble appeal to the leaders at the international level to stop war as its repercussion is many fold and would have an adverse effect on women. The Principal honoured the staff members who would retire in the current session.

Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala

International Women’s Day was celebrated to salute and appreciate women power under the guidance of Principal Dr Archna Garg. Anupam Kaler, ADC, Urban Development, Kapurthala, was the chief guest. Dr Usha Kapoor, an eminent educationist, was the guest of honour. A play entitled ‘Sanghharni’ conceived by Amit Sharma was staged by ‘Theatre Now Group’ depicting issues related to women and how a woman can be emancipated. The chief guest said, “Women empowerment should not be confined up to celebration of days only. All women are required to access their abilities and start working on their growth.” Dr Kapoor inspired students to be disciplined, well-mannered and sincere in their efforts and stay away from distractions. College Principal Dr Archna Garg, Director Dr Satish K Kapoor, staffs and students of the college and Collegiate School were present on the occasion.

CT Group of Institutions

CT Group of Institutions organised various events. CT Group, Maqsudan, celebrated the occasion by holding a seminar on women empowerment. Mamta Bahal, Principal, Seth Hukam Chand School, Neeru Nayyar, Principal, Shiv Jyoti school, Riya Arora, entrepreneur and founder of MAAC, Dr Amita Sharma (gynecologist) and Anuradha Wadhwan, lecturer, Doaba Khalsa Model Sr Sec School, were the guests of honour. They played numerous games along with a meaningful discussion over women empowerment. Many departments like CT Institute of Law, CT Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, MK College of Education and CT Institute of Higher Studies held discussions and competitions like slogan writing, debate, poster making, singing etc.

DIPS Chain

Various programmes were organised in all institutes of DIPS chain. An online seminar was organised at DIPS College of Education. Dr Isha Jain, Assistant Professor, Chandigarh University, was the keynote speaker. Principal Dr Jyoti Gupta gave information about the schemes launched by the government for the development of women. CEO Monica Mandotra congratulated women of all schools and college staff of DIPS Chain and said with the passage of time, women have become an important part of society and nation building.

DAV University

DAV University formed women self-help groups with an aim to impart skilled training to women from nearby villages. Women would prepare value-added products from horticultural produce under the guidance of university experts. Indu Bala, MLA Mukerian, and Aruna Arora, Municipal Councillor, Model Town Jalandhar, inaugurated the event. Vice-Chancellor Dr Jasbir Rishi, Registrar Dr KN Kaul, and Dean Academics Dr RK Seth were also present. Dr Tejinder Kaur shed light on the importance and relevance of women self-help groups in the social development of rural women. In total, 31 women participated in the training programme.

PCM SD College for Women

To raise awareness about the status and dignity of women among students, an International Women’s Day celebration was organised by the Women Empowerment cell of the college. Principal Dr Pooja Prashar accorded a floral welcome to the guests. The chief guest, ADCP Manjit Kaur, appreciated the efforts of women and highlighted that mere equality doesn’t matter, power must be given in addition to equality to build the nation. If given the opportunity to prove their worth, women can put their best foot forward, for which their parents must support them.

Eklavya School

Eklavya School observed International Women’s Day with pomp and show. Director Seema Handa talked about famous personalities such as Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Bedi, Kalpana Chawla for Women’s Rights and International Peace. Principal Komal Arora presented a speech. Chairman JK Gupta said International Women’s Day was an occasion to celebrate the progress made towards achieving gender equality and women empowerment. The pre-Primary and Primary schoochildren made greetings for their caring and brave mothers.

MGN College of Education

The NSS Unit and Women Welfare Committee of MGN College of Education celebrated International Women’s Day on the premises on the theme ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’. On this day, with the exhibition of different posters, an effort was made to spread the message of gender equality and of building a society free of all gender biases, stereotypes and discriminations. To spread the consciousness for environmental protection, plants were distributed amongst the girls. Principal Neelu Jhanji appealed to join hands to forge women equality.

MLU DAV College, Phagwara

A webinar was organised on International Women’s day at MLU DAV College, Phagwara, under the guidance of Principal Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa. The resource person of the webinar was Ranjit Chaudhary, Deputy Mayor, Hoshiarpur. Dr Randhawa said a nation’s progress and prosperity can be judged by the way it treats it womenfolk. To improve the status of women in India, the evils of illiteracy, dowry, ignorance, domestic violence, sexual abuse and pre-natal sex determination will have to be eradicated.

Trinity College

International Women’s Day was celebrated in association with the Gender Equity Forum. NGO Divya Drishti President Parveen Abrol was the chief guest. She cited examples from her life experience that a woman can be empowered only if today’s young generation is aware of it. Father Peter, Director, Trinity group of Institutions, Dr Ajay Prashar, Principal, Dr Rekha, programme coordinator, Asst Prof Suresh Lokhande, Asst Prof Namrata, Asst Prof Kirti, other teaching staff and students attended the session. —