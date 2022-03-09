A message for everyone to rise above gender bias

By organising seminars and plays, participating in slogan writing and caption contests, various schools and colleges across the region celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday

A message for everyone to rise above gender bias

A member of the Literary and Dramatics Club of the Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus during Women's Day celebrations

Tribune News Service

Innocent Hearts Group

Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions organised a seminar on the theme “Believe in yourself”. The objective was to highlight the inner power of women. The guest speaker was Gagandeep Kaur, Director, UCMAS. She started the session with the need of gender equality in today’s era and shared some valuable tips to achieve the same in society. She inspired girls to convert their problems into opportunities to reach their desired goals. She took the examples of renowned Indian women like Kalpana Chawla, Sudha Murty, Gunjan Saxena and many more who set the perfect examples for right of higher education and employment equality for women in world.

Trinity College students during celebrations.

Apeejay Institute of Management & Engineering

The Literary and Dramatics Club of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus celebrated International Women’s Day on the campus. The theme was ‘Break the Bias’. The club organised various activities, including a caption writing contest for students, an honour ceremony for inspirational women belonging to the underprivileged strata and a rejuvenation party for the female faculty. The winners of caption-writing contest were Ashima (BBA-IV) and Manya (BBA-VI) in the English category and Kashish (MBA-IV) and Muskan (BBA-VI) in the Hindi category.

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt

Teachers got an opportunity to go to a trip to Sadda Pind, Amritsar. It was joyous and fun-filled moment for teachers to visit the place. They captured the never-forgetting memories and enjoyed different rides and games. All members, who went for the trip, felt obliged to the management and Principal Savita Bahl to provide them just magical moments to rejuvenate.

Emm Aar International

International Women’s Day was celebrated in Emm Aar International School, Adampur to recognise the contribution and significance of the women. A welcome speech was delivered by Poonam and Sumiti encouraging women to keep excelling consistently. Teachers presented the significance of the day, sang songs and poems dedicated to all the women around the world. Director Dr Simmi Tandon highlighted the message about the competency of women and their intellectual capacity. All the teachers enjoyed the occasion, with tambola games and a scintillating dance performance.

DAV Public School, Bilga

A small function was organised to felicitate female members. Senior school teacher Neelam Dhiman was rewarded with a special honour for her 27 years of service in teaching. Principal Ravi Sharma said while a woman plays the role of mother, sister, daughter, wife and daughter-in-law in the house, she also showed complete dedication in her professional life.

GNDU Media Department

International Women’s Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Guru Nanak Dev University, Regional Campus. Inter-departmental declamation, poetical recitation and poster-making competitions were held. The topics for declamation were - Role of media in women empowerment, Women and her socio-legal rights and women in shackles. Dr Rupum Jagota from the Department of Laws and Dr Deepkamal Randhawa from the Department of Computer Sciences and Electronics were the judges. Himanshi bagged the first prize in declamation, Shubhita came first in poet recitation, while in poster making, Kajal secured the top position.

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women

The International Women’s Day was celebrated with fervour. Principal Navjot Kaur said woman is the supreme creation of the Almighty and we should never feel vulnerable. She said every girl must avail the best education not only to secure their future but also for a sound financial base. She presented a humble appeal to the leaders at the international level to stop war as its repercussion is many fold and would have an adverse effect on women. The Principal honoured the staff members who would retire in the current session.

Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala

International Women’s Day was celebrated to salute and appreciate women power under the guidance of Principal Dr Archna Garg. Anupam Kaler, ADC, Urban Development, Kapurthala, was the chief guest. Dr Usha Kapoor, an eminent educationist, was the guest of honour. A play entitled ‘Sanghharni’ conceived by Amit Sharma was staged by ‘Theatre Now Group’ depicting issues related to women and how a woman can be emancipated. The chief guest said, “Women empowerment should not be confined up to celebration of days only. All women are required to access their abilities and start working on their growth.” Dr Kapoor inspired students to be disciplined, well-mannered and sincere in their efforts and stay away from distractions. College Principal Dr Archna Garg, Director Dr Satish K Kapoor, staffs and students of the college and Collegiate School were present on the occasion.

CT Group of Institutions

CT Group of Institutions organised various events. CT Group, Maqsudan, celebrated the occasion by holding a seminar on women empowerment. Mamta Bahal, Principal, Seth Hukam Chand School, Neeru Nayyar, Principal, Shiv Jyoti school, Riya Arora, entrepreneur and founder of MAAC, Dr Amita Sharma (gynecologist) and Anuradha Wadhwan, lecturer, Doaba Khalsa Model Sr Sec School, were the guests of honour. They played numerous games along with a meaningful discussion over women empowerment. Many departments like CT Institute of Law, CT Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, MK College of Education and CT Institute of Higher Studies held discussions and competitions like slogan writing, debate, poster making, singing etc.

DIPS Chain

Various programmes were organised in all institutes of DIPS chain. An online seminar was organised at DIPS College of Education. Dr Isha Jain, Assistant Professor, Chandigarh University, was the keynote speaker. Principal Dr Jyoti Gupta gave information about the schemes launched by the government for the development of women. CEO Monica Mandotra congratulated women of all schools and college staff of DIPS Chain and said with the passage of time, women have become an important part of society and nation building.

DAV University

DAV University formed women self-help groups with an aim to impart skilled training to women from nearby villages. Women would prepare value-added products from horticultural produce under the guidance of university experts. Indu Bala, MLA Mukerian, and Aruna Arora, Municipal Councillor, Model Town Jalandhar, inaugurated the event. Vice-Chancellor Dr Jasbir Rishi, Registrar Dr KN Kaul, and Dean Academics Dr RK Seth were also present. Dr Tejinder Kaur shed light on the importance and relevance of women self-help groups in the social development of rural women. In total, 31 women participated in the training programme.

PCM SD College for Women

To raise awareness about the status and dignity of women among students, an International Women’s Day celebration was organised by the Women Empowerment cell of the college. Principal Dr Pooja Prashar accorded a floral welcome to the guests. The chief guest, ADCP Manjit Kaur, appreciated the efforts of women and highlighted that mere equality doesn’t matter, power must be given in addition to equality to build the nation. If given the opportunity to prove their worth, women can put their best foot forward, for which their parents must support them.

Eklavya School

Eklavya School observed International Women’s Day with pomp and show. Director Seema Handa talked about famous personalities such as Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Bedi, Kalpana Chawla for Women’s Rights and International Peace. Principal Komal Arora presented a speech. Chairman JK Gupta said International Women’s Day was an occasion to celebrate the progress made towards achieving gender equality and women empowerment. The pre-Primary and Primary schoochildren made greetings for their caring and brave mothers.

MGN College of Education

The NSS Unit and Women Welfare Committee of MGN College of Education celebrated International Women’s Day on the premises on the theme ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’. On this day, with the exhibition of different posters, an effort was made to spread the message of gender equality and of building a society free of all gender biases, stereotypes and discriminations. To spread the consciousness for environmental protection, plants were distributed amongst the girls. Principal Neelu Jhanji appealed to join hands to forge women equality.

MLU DAV College, Phagwara

A webinar was organised on International Women’s day at MLU DAV College, Phagwara, under the guidance of Principal Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa. The resource person of the webinar was Ranjit Chaudhary, Deputy Mayor, Hoshiarpur. Dr Randhawa said a nation’s progress and prosperity can be judged by the way it treats it womenfolk. To improve the status of women in India, the evils of illiteracy, dowry, ignorance, domestic violence, sexual abuse and pre-natal sex determination will have to be eradicated.

Trinity College

International Women’s Day was celebrated in association with the Gender Equity Forum. NGO Divya Drishti President Parveen Abrol was the chief guest. She cited examples from her life experience that a woman can be empowered only if today’s young generation is aware of it. Father Peter, Director, Trinity group of Institutions, Dr Ajay Prashar, Principal, Dr Rekha, programme coordinator, Asst Prof Suresh Lokhande, Asst Prof Namrata, Asst Prof Kirti, other teaching staff and students attended the session. —

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma, not funny this time, called circus master of Bollywood, gets trolled for not promoting Vivek Agnihotri's film on Kashmir as no ‘commercial’ star in it

2
Nation

CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz

3
Nation

Rajasthan bride protests outside groom's house after he skips his wedding

4
Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore tax-free Budget

5
Nation

Ahead of election results, Congress deputes Ajay Maken, Khera for poll strategising in Punjab

6
Punjab

Watch: Charanjit Channi seen milking goat in video; he’s practising for what’s coming, says Twitter

7
Nation

Rejected by Indian Army twice over height, 21-year-old student to fight for Ukraine

8
World

Man films over 500 naked gym members using camera hidden in coffee cup in US

9
Nation

India to resume scheduled international flight services from March 27 after two-year hiatus

10
Business

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches UPI service for 40 crore feature phone users

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day
Entertainment

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day, and there's art that explains

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK
Haryana

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK

Trying to make our son’s pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad
Haryana

Trying to make our son's pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad stranded in Ukraine's Kiev

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Nation

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%

Top Stories

Navy to induct women cadets from NDA: Centre to top court

Navy to induct women cadets from NDA: Centre to Supreme Court

India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table

India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table

Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh

All Indian students stuck in Sumy moved to safe zone

Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone

Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow

Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad

Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad

Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...

100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates

100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates

Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...

Cities

View All

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results in Amritsar

Authorities mull extending Metro bus service to Attari

From 130 to 41, daily train frequency still sporadic in Amritsar

Normalcy returns as infections on the decline in Amritsar district

International Women's Day: 'Make men receptive to independent women'

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Relief for Chandigarh Housing Board allottees

Chandigarh Housing Board to allow transfer of units with building violations

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

Russia-Ukraine War: Barring 2, all Chandigarh students back from war-hit Ukraine

Now, only one student from Mohali stuck in Ukraine

Tribune staff donate blood on Women’s Day

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

ASI (52) commits suicide on police station premises

3 killed as SUV rams into scooter

Stage set for smooth counting process in Nawanshahr dist

DEO reviews arrangements at counting centres in Hoshiarpur

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

On Women's Day, Aanganwari workers hold protest in Ludhiana, burn effigy of Central Govt

UKRAINE CRISIS: 2 Ludhiana girls stuck in Sumy; kin await their evacuation

Building owner, son booked for assaulting Ludhiana MC officials

Covid: Three fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

ASI ‘mistreats’ sarpanch’s husband in Patiala, suspended

Women’s role in society highlighted in Patiala