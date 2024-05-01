A robbery that wasn’t, five arrested

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, April 30

In the case of the robbery of jewellery and cash worth lakhs at a jeweller’s shop, the police have arrested five, including the shop owner. The police have recovered two pistols, Rs 3 lakh cash, and a DVR from the possession of the suspects.

Addressing a press conference organised in this regard on Tuesday evening, SP (D) Sarabjit Singh Bahiya said that Atin Jora, owner of Jora Jewellers, had told the police last week that three robbers on a bike came to his shop and robbed him at gunpoint. The SP said the owner of the shop claimed that Rs 2 lakh cash, about 250g gold, a gold chain, and two diamond rings were looted from him. He also told the police that the suspects also took the DVR installed in the shop.

The SP said that on the orders of SSP Surendra Lamba, a team was formed under his leadership regarding the case. The team comprised DSP Shivdasharan Singh, DSP Mukerian Vipan Kumar, CIA in-charge Inspector Gurpreet Singh, and Mukerian police station in-charge Pramod Kumar. On April 28, the city police arrested Rohit Kumar, alias Anda, a resident of Ram Colony Camp, and recovered intoxicating pills and a pistol from him.

The SP said during questioning, Rohit told them that Vipan Kumar, a resident of Basi Muddha, Paramveer Singh alias Param of Milap Nagar, Abhishesh Rana alias Moona of Gaggad, Prahlad Singh, Sahil Kumar, and Raman Kumar alias Kalu of Salowal had staged a robbery in connivance with jeweller Arin Jora.

Bahiya said that different police teams arrested five suspects, adding that Rohit, Raman Kumar, and Vipan Kumar were to be arrested. He said Rs 3 lakh, a .32-bore and a .30-bore pistol with magazine, and a DVR have been recovered from

the suspects.

Bahiya said during the investigation, it came to light that Atin Jora had withdrawn Rs 27 lakh from his account at Axis Bank. After which, he opened a shop near his jewellery shop. He said that since both shops were at loss, Jora staged a robbery. The SP said a deal of Rs 6 lakh was agreed upon with the suspects for staging a fake robbery through his acquaintance Prahlad Singh and his friend Sahil, and Rs 10,000 was given to the suspect, Rohit, in advance.

Bahiya said that, as per the plan, at the time of the incident, Rohit Kumar, alias Anda, along with Paramveer Singh and Vipan Kumar, came to the shop and took away Rs 20,000, an envelope of fake jewellery, and a DVR of CCTV cameras with them. On the second day of the incident, the suspects took the balance of Rs 6 lakh from the shop owner as per the agreed deal and returned the fake jewellery to the owner.

The SP said relevant sections of the IPC have been added to the FIR.

