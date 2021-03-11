A wedding at Jalandhar police station!

Jalandhar, May 2
An unusual scene was witnessed at the Navi Baradari police station on Monday when a young couple arrived with a complaint stating that they both are adults and want to get married but their parents are against their relationship.
The girl, Geeta, who hails from Nurmahal, in her statement told the police that the boy was a drug addict in the past, but now he’s recovered and no longer takes drugs but her family members are still not ready to accept him, she said.
On the other hand, the boy, Ajay Sidhu, who belongs to Nagra village in Phillaur, told the police that his family was against his relationship because they believe the girl was responsible for his drug addiction.
They claimed that they have approached the Women’s Commission too in this regard. The Women’s Commission had called both the families for counselling today, but their families were still not ready. They said they then contacted the leaders of Shiv Sena Samajwadi and narrated their whole story to them. After that, the leaders of Shiv Sena sought permission from the Police Commissioner for marriage and made them exchange garlands at the police station.
Police officials at the police station said though the marriage has taken place in the police station, there is no role of the police in it. They said both the boy and the girl were adults and the marriage was solemnised by leaders of Shiv Sena. “The only job of the police was to protect the couple,” they added.
