Aaditya bags gold in karate championship

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 13

International karate player Aaditya Bakshi won the gold medal in below 84 kg weight category in the North India Karate Championship held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. His medal justified his selection in the team by Punjab Karate Association.

Neeti Jagmohan Vij, vice-chairperson of Jagmohan’s Institute of Traditional Karate (JITK), said that Aaditya Bakshi, a law student at Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre of Panjab University, had become eligible to participate in the competition by winning two gold medals in the state karate competition.

Aaditya has represented India in international karate competitions held in Tokyo (Japan) and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. About 1,200 selected karate players from 26 states and four union territories of five zones participated in the national level competition.

