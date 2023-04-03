‘Aakhiri Umeed’ for the underprivileged

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 2

Aakhiri Umeed, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), known for its humanitarian services, has opened a shop in Basti Bawa Khel where underprivileged individuals can buy brand new clothes, household items, and school bags for just Rs 111.

The shop also offers free goods to those who are unable to pay the amount due to financial difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Aakhiri Umeed has been already providing various services such as food, medicine, ambulance service at Rs 11 from its head office at Basti Sheikh for the past many years. Besides, we have been regularly conducting tree plantation drives and blood donation camps, providing fogging service and assistance in building houses for the poor,” said NGO president Jatinder Pal Singh, adding that that the aim of the shop now is to aid people who are struggling financially after the pandemic, especially those who cannot afford basic necessities like a two-time meal.

He said the newly opened shop would enable needy families to purchase wedding clothes and other new items at an affordable price. Singh emphasised that the organisation’s mission is to help those in need and that providing essential goods at a low cost is just one way of doing so.

“Overall, the NGO Aakhiri Umeed’s commitment to serving the underprivileged community is reflected in its various humanitarian initiatives, including the newly opened shop, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of many,” he added.