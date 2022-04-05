AAP activist shot at near Mehtan, hurt

Phagwara, April 4
Two unidentified bike-borne assailants shot at and critically injured an activist of the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday. The youth, identified as Vipin Kumar, a resident of Hardaspur village, was going on a motorcycle towards Jalandhar when the assailants opened fire at him near Mehtan village.
Vipin was rushed to Civil Hospital, Phagwara, from where doctors referred him to Jalandhar due to his critical condition caused by heavy blood loss. Aam Aadmi Party leaders Joginder Singh Maan and Harnoor Maan visited the hospital to know the health condition of the victim.
Senior Superintendent of Police Harish Dyama also rushed to the spot. The assailants managed to flee after committing the crime. The cause of the attack could not be known yet. The police have registered a case under Section 307 of the IPC. The SSP said a high alert has been sounded in neighbouring districts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...