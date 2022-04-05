AAP activist shot at near Mehtan, hurt

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 4

Two unidentified bike-borne assailants shot at and critically injured an activist of the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday. The youth, identified as Vipin Kumar, a resident of Hardaspur village, was going on a motorcycle towards Jalandhar when the assailants opened fire at him near Mehtan village.

Vipin was rushed to Civil Hospital, Phagwara, from where doctors referred him to Jalandhar due to his critical condition caused by heavy blood loss. Aam Aadmi Party leaders Joginder Singh Maan and Harnoor Maan visited the hospital to know the health condition of the victim.

Senior Superintendent of Police Harish Dyama also rushed to the spot. The assailants managed to flee after committing the crime. The cause of the attack could not be known yet. The police have registered a case under Section 307 of the IPC. The SSP said a high alert has been sounded in neighbouring districts.