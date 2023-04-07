AAP appoints Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema as its election in-charge for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Chandigarh, April 7
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema was appointed as the AAP's election in-charge on Friday for the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shared this information on his Twitter handle.
ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਵਿੱਤ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਹਰਪਾਲ ਚੀਮਾ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਹਲਕਾ ਜਲੰਧਰ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿਮਨੀ ਚੋਣ ਦੇ ਇੰਚਾਰਜ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ ..ਬਹੁਤ ਬਹੁਤ ਮੁਬਾਰਕਾਂ..ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ ਚੀਮਾ ਸਾਹਬ ਤਨਦੇਹੀ ਨਾਲ ਆਪਣੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਨਿਭਾਉਣਗੇ.. ਸ਼ੁੱਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ .. pic.twitter.com/JbpMvYrMSc— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 7, 2023
"Finance Minister Harpal Cheema ji has been given the responsibility of in-charge of Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency by-election. Congratulations…," said Mann in his tweet.
Cheema later thanked Mann for giving him the responsibility.
ਜਲੰਧਰ ਜ਼ਿਮਨੀ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਹ ਅਹਿਮ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ @BhagwantMann ਸਾਹਬ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ। ਅਸੀਂ @ArvindKejriwal ਜੀ ਦੀ ਯੋਗ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੀ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਾਕਤ ਨਾਲ ਲੜਾਂਗੇ ਅਤੇ ਜਲੰਧਰ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਸਦਕਾ ਭਾਰੀ ਬਹੁਮਤ ਨਾਲ ਇਹ ਚੋਣ ਜਿੱਤਾਂਗੇ। pic.twitter.com/iPjEZMpmru— Adv Harpal Singh Cheema (@HarpalCheemaMLA) April 7, 2023
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Thursday had named former Congress MLA Sushil Rinku as its candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.
Rinku joined the AAP in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM Mann on Wednesday.
Rinku was the Congress MLA from Jalandhar West seat in the previous assembly. He was defeated by the AAP candidate Sheetal Angural during the 2022 state assembly polls.
The polling for the Jalandhar parliamentary seat will take place on May 10 while the counting will be held on May 13.
The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January at the age of 76.
He died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur.
#Bhagwant Mann #Congress #Harpal Cheema #Social Media #Twitter
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition parties convinced Adani issue real, says Congress after Sharad Pawar statement that the Group was targeted
In an interview, Sharad Pawar came out in support of the Ada...
Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge
Health Minister Mandaviya asks states to ramp up testing
Women army officers allege discrimination in promotions; Supreme Court warns Defence Ministry of contempt action
‘We are putting you on notice. If this is not rectified, we ...
Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender
Giani Harpreet Singh called a special gathering at Takht Sri...
'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people
‘It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister ...