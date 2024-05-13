AAP candidate campaigns in Adampur, BJP’s Rinku canvasses support in Phillaur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 12

AAP leader Pawan Tinu, while canvassing for his party at Johlan village, said dynastic politics had adversely impacted Punjab’s politics and drained its coffers. Tinu said the promotion of certain families had caused more harm than good and the trend was stalled only when the AAP came to power in the state.

AAP's Pawan Tinu seek votes in Jalandhar on Sunday. Tribune Photo

Tinu who will file his nomination from the Jalandhar constituency on Monday, today paid obeisance at the Dera Gurdwara Sant Sagar and toured villages in the Adampur constituency. While recounting the development agenda of the AAP, he was accompanied by leaders Gurcharan Singh Channi, Preetam Singh and Dyal Singh, among others. Tinu will file his nomination on Monday accompanied by Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema after first holding a roadshow from Kachehri Chowk to the DAC Complex.

Meanwhile, in another development, leaders of various parties joined the BJP during an event held in Jalandhar under Karamjit Kaur Chaudhar who recently joined the saffron party after switching over from Congress.

During an event held at a local venue in Phillaur, Chaudhary organised the induction while canvassing in favour of BJP candidate Sushil Rinku who was also present on the occasion. Chaudhary said Rinku was getting much support from Phillaur and will emerge victorious in the Jalandhar constituency.

Sushil Rinku said Karamjit Kaur was going amidst people with dedication to generate support for the BJP. He said people’s enthusiastic support for the BJP had made it clear that people want to support the party in these elections.

CPI (M), CPI joint candidate to file papers today

CPI (M) and CPI joint candidate Master Parshottam Bilga will file his nomination papers at the Jalandhar election office on May 13. Under the leadership of CPI (M) state secretary Comrade Sukhwinder Singh Sekhon and CPI state secretary Comrade Bant Singh Brar, after holding a rally at Desh Bhagat Memorial Hall, Jalandhar, they will march towards the office of the Deputy Commissioner and submit the papers. Supporters and workers coming from different villages of Jalandhar district will arrive at the hall in Jalandhar at exactly 11 am. All the preparations for the event have been completed. Comrade Sukhpreet Singh Johal, convenor, election campaign committee, Jalandhar, invited colleagues to attend on time.

