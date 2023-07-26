AAP, Congress in same league, says Tarun Chugh

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 25

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday lambasted the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee for its “double standards” which he said was more than clear after the Congress decided to support AAP on the contentious issue of Delhi ordinance.

The BJP general secretary said the Congress had been always behaving like the B team of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He claimed that the leaders of the two parties have been holding secret meetings on sharing of Lok Sabha seats in the coming parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, Chugh supported Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for terming the Assembly session called by the Bhagwant Mann government as illegal as it violated all constitutional procedures and norms. He said the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab have been consistently confronting the constitutional authorities which clearly indicate their anarchist tendencies.

