AAP discriminating against Dalits, weaker sections of society: Sukhbir

Phagwara, Phillaur, Nakodar, May 24

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government was discriminating against Dalits and other weaker sections of society by withdrawing the facilities given by the Akali Dal government. He vowed to restore all facilities withdrawn by the Congress and AAP governments back once the SAD formed government in the state.

The Akali Dal president addressed meetings in support of party candidate Mahinder Singh Kaypee at Shahkot, Nakodar, Phillaur and Phagwara. He said this anti-Punjab Government was being run from Delhi and it was not giving SC scholarship to students and free bicycles to girl students. It was also not giving the benefits of the Shagan scheme to those from SC and other weaker sections of society.

Badal said the Congress and AAP governments had pushed Punjab back a decade. He appealed to people to support the Akali Dal to restore some social welfare schemes.

Attacking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he said the CM was holding roadshows by closing down markets. He said the Chief Minister did not even get down from his vehicle. In his constituency, people had put up missing posters in his name. The Akali Dal president also questioned the Chief Minister’s ability to run the state.

Party candidate Mahendra Singh Kaypee said during the 10-year rule of the BJP at the Centre, none of the reasonable demands of the Punjabis was accepted. Only a regional party could take up the demands of the state and get them resolved.

Senior leaders Manjit Singh GK, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Gurpratap Singh Wadala, Baldev Singh Khaira, Kulwant Singh Manan, Bachitar Singh Kohar, RS Khurana and RS Chandi also spoke on the occasion.

