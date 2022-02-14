'AAP failed to fulfil 75% promises'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 13

Former Congress MP and AICC secretary in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Ranjit Ranjan on Sunday said AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had failed to fulfil 75 per cent of the promises made in the previous party manifesto.

Speaking during a press conference here, Ranjan said, “The Aam Aadmi Party had described its 2020 manifesto as ‘Kejriwal’s guarantee card’. As per the track record of 2015, such a guarantee card is actually a guarantee of failure rate of all the promises made by Kejriwal to Delhi, as the analysis of the manifesto clearly shows that the Kejriwal government did not implement 75 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto. The AAP is a party that often chants ‘Jo kaha so kiya’, but a more appropriate slogan for Arvind Kejriwal should be ‘Jo kaha uska 25 per cent Kiya’.”

Ranjan said, “Out of the 70 promises made by the AAP, Kejriwal has fulfilled only 11 promises, and some have been fulfilled only partially at the time of elections.”

She said, “The AAP had promised to provide 8 lakh jobs in five years in its manifesto, but the government has kept hiding its face on this issue. The AAP government’s promise was to create the first Delhi Skill Mission to train 1 lakh youth per year for the first two years and enable 5 lakh youth per year for the next three years. This plan has completely failed. In a RTI reply procured from the Delhi Employment Exchange, the reply said 102 persons were given jobs in 2016, 66 persons in 2017 and 46 persons till April 2018.” —