AAP holds meet ahead of Jalandhar bypoll

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 1

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State General Secretary Harchand Singh Barsat held a party meeting yesterday ahead of the Jalandhar by-election. Senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders from across the state participated in the meeting and the strategy for the Jalandhar by-election was discussed.

In the meeting, 36 party leaders were deployed block-wise for the by-election campaign. Harchand Singh Barsat directed the leaders to share the work done by the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government with the masses.

Four MLAs of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha Constituency — Balkar Singh Kartarpur, Raman Arora, Sheetal Angural and Inderjit Kaur Mann — participated in the meeting. Five constituency in-charges Surinder Pal Singh Sodhi from Cantt, Jeet Lal Bhatti from Adampur, Prem Kumar, Dinesh Dhal, Ratan Singh Kakarkala from Shahkot, State Secretary Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, and other party leaders were in attendance.